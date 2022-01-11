ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LET'S REMINISCE: Who invented the 7 day week?

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sun makes days, seasons, and years, and the moon makes months, but people invented weeks. What makes a Tuesday a Tuesday, and why does it come, so relentlessly, every seven days? A week is mostly made up. There have been five-day weeks and eight-day weeks and ten-day weeks....

vanalstyneleader.com

LET'S REMINISCE: How cosmetics caused a cultural war

In a new book titled “The Red Menace: How Lipstick Changed the Face of American History,” Ilise Carter recounts how lipstick started a culture war in this country one hundred years ago. At the beginning of the 1921 school year, Pearl Pugsley of Knobel, AK., was sent home...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Tahlequah Daily Press

Weekly Witness: Let's make peace of mind, glory to God be resolution

Greetings in the name of Jesus Christ, God’s son, and our creator. Peace, mercy and grace to our beloved readers. We look to this new year of 2022 with new hopes, dreams and expectations. This week during Sunday School class, we looked at a passage of scripture that touched my heart, as I thought about the new year ahead of me.
RELIGION
vanalstyneleader.com

SGLY: Beautifully his

A few days ago, I was notified that a shockingly defamatory comment about me was posted on the Internet — a stranger armed with the power of a keyboard and vicious intentions. The words themselves were false but affected me still. I feared impending rumors and erroneous accusations. The thought of having my loved ones see this cruel lie made me physically ill. It frustrated me beyond words how easy it was for a faceless person to post something damaging and how difficult it was to get it removed. With help and time, the post was taken down.
RELIGION
skeptic.com

Reminiscences and a Tribute

The recent death of Edward O. Wilson, a preeminent evolutionary biologist who taught for 40 years at Harvard University, represents an enormous loss for science as well as for the cause of biological conservation he championed so passionately. Ed’s original contributions to evolutionary biology were legion and included, most notably, his groundbreaking research and ideas about island biogeography and his seminal role in launching the discipline of sociobiology, which he did in 1975 with publication of his controversial book Sociobiology: The New Synthesis. Two of Ed’s books, On Human Nature (1978) and The Ants (1990) — the latter written in collaboration with entomologist Bert Hölldobler — won Pulitzer Prizes. Many of his other publications, some of which were intended for the general reader and became bestsellers, set forth Ed’s ideas about biological diversity and the need for its conservation. His innovative career was a source of inspiration to all who knew him, as well as to the huge number of people, scientists and nonscientists alike, who read his many brilliant and wide-ranging books.
SCIENCE
HISTORY.com

6 Everyday Inventions That Debuted at World's Fairs

Emerging from the medieval tradition of agricultural and trade fairs, the Great Exhibition of the Works of Industry of All Nations, held in London in 1851, was the first international gathering of this kind, and widely considered the first World’s Fair. Over time, World’s Fairs began incorporating the type of entertainment and amusements typically associated with festivals and carnivals (like sideshows, song and dance performances, and rides), but remained an industrial and commercial event at its core.
TENNESSEE STATE
winemag.com

Who Invented the Cup? The Indiana Jones of Drinks Might Know

For fans of wine, science and the Indiana Jones series, the job title “molecular archaeologist of fermented beverages” sounds like a lottery-winning career. But how does one enter this fascinating field?. Wine Enthusiast turned to the preeminent scholar for dating ancient fermentation materials and vessels, Dr. Patrick McGovern....
DRINKS
Columbia County Spotlight

RURAL REFLECTIONS: Strength and determination

Times are tough right now. But Pamela Loxley Drake has seen tough times before.Tough. Yep, times are tough. Sometimes it is hard to wrap your mind around all that is happening. I grew up with people who knew about hard times. Farm families experience the fear of what nature will deal each year. Will there be enough money to feed the family and keep the stock well-fed? Will the crops yield? Yes, I grew up surrounded by strong people who faced the unknown each year and stayed the course despite disappointment and failure. They were born to strength and determination....
BEAVERTON, OR
The Independent

Modernism explored in BBC radio series marking movement’s centenary

The BBC will explore modernism in a series on Radio 3 and Radio 4 to mark 100 years of the movement.The centenary of modernism will be celebrated with programmes exploring the ideas, achievements and legacy of modernist pioneers.Matthew Sweet will present 1922: The Birth Of Now on Radio 4, a 10-part series tracing ten momentous events from the Soviet Shabolovka Tower to the development of the first aircraft carrier.Sweet, who will also present Free Thinking’s Futurism And Manifestos on Radio 3, said: “The writers and artists of 1922 made a powerful claim on the idea of the Now. And it...
MUSIC
The Times

Hillsboro News-Times

