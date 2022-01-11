ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hotel Transylvania: Transformania is a monstrously forgettable animated sequel

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe binary nature of online film criticism can often boil movies down to being either the best thing ever or the absolute worse creation foisted on an unsuspecting Earth. Hotel Transylvania: Transformania is an unexpected reminder of why nuance is a necessary ingredient in these kinds of discussions. The fourth installment in the...

Movie Review – Hotel Transylvania: Transformania (2022)

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, 2022. Directed by Derek Drymon and Jennifer Kluska. Featuring the voice talents of Brian Hull, Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Kathryn Hahn, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, David Spade, Asher Blinkoff, Brad Abrell, Fran Drescher, Jim Gaffigan, Molly Shannon, and Tyler “Ninja” Blevins. SYNOPSIS:. When Van Helsing’s...
[Review] ‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’ Ends Franchise With Final Lighthearted Monster Adventure

The Hotel Transylvania franchise has thus far made a charming go of exploring the deep humanity and family bonds within the realm of monsters, so it makes sense that it’d make a firm Bigfoot-sized step into literal territory for its fourth and final outing. Hotel Transylvania: Transformania sees many of its human and monster characters walking a mile in the other’s shoes, delivering the expected lighthearted romp in the process.
Review: Time to bid goodbye to ‘Hotel Transylvania’

Here are some good things about the fourth Hotel Transylvania movie: Kathryn Hahn, who is as evocative a voice actor as she is in live action; The monster sidekicks voiced by David Spade, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi and Brad Abrell; A joke about a single marshmallow (really); The revelation that the invisible man has been naked this whole time; The 94-minute runtime; And its easy accessibility on Amazon Prime Video starting on Jan. 14.
Selena Gomez Talks Growing Up and Friendship With Andy Samberg Before 'Hotel Transylvania: Transformania' EXCLUSIVE

"It's been such a pleasure playing this character and also growing up." Selena Gomez, one of the stars of Only Murders in the Building, said to us in a press conference for the new film Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. It has been ten years since the first movie in the francise came out. A now 29 year-old, Gomez began voicing the iconic character Mavis, daughter of dracula, at the age of 19. While cartoons and vampires alike tend to remain ageless, Gomez acknowleged that she has really grown up through this process.
Meet Your Favorite Hotel Transylvania Characters in Austin!

To celebrate the exciting release of Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, the lovable pack of monsters are swooping into Austin to say “hi” to fans and kickoff the 4th installment of their popular film series — which will be streaming on Amazon Prime on January 14!. Kids of all...
Check Out The Johnny Monster Bus From Prime Video’s HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA: TRANSFORMANIA With Selena Gomez And Andy Samberg

In celebration of Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, Amazon Studios & Sony Pictures Animation is embarking on an unforgettable cross-country bus tour to bring fans the ultimate Hotel Transylvania experience! The Johnny Monster Bus and Character Tour will be making its way to the cites below, with giveaways, character meet and greets, and more!
Each World in ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Will Have Its Own Art Style

Miles Morales will be swinging yet again into some groundbreaking visual territory when he returns to the big screen in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One). In a recent interview with Collider, filmmaking duo Phil Lord and Chris Miller spoke about their ambitious approach to Sony’s Into the Spider-Verse follow-up. The writers teased that fans who loved the first film’s groundbreaking visuals will be in for yet another “ambitious” effort, according to Lord, in the first half of the two-part sequel. “It is, as Phil said, a very ambitious sequel because we didn’t want to just sort of do the same thing...
‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’ Film Review: Fourth Entry Is Freaky and Familiar, but Doesn’t Scare the Laughs Away

“Hotel Transylvania: Transformania” proves yet again the durability and well-crafted nature of Sony’s animated monster-adventure comedies. The company says that “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania” will be the fourth and final movie in the kid-friendly fantasy series. It’s also the first “Hotel Transylvania” movie to not be directed by Genndy Tartakovsky (“Dexter’s Laboratory,” “Samurai Jack”) — Derek Drymon and Jennifer Kluska take the reins — though Tartakovsky has a story and a co-writer credit (along with Nunzio Randazzo and Amos Vernon).
‘Unikorn’ Took Inspiration From Kids’ Movies of the 1980s

For writing partners Don Handfield and Joshua Malkin, the graphic novel Unikorn was a chance to dive into the kinds of stories they loved as kids. Stories of overcoming loss, discovering secret worlds and growing up. The 200-page graphic novel centers on Mae Everhart, a 12-year-old who inherits a horse with a nub in the center of his forehead, which leads her to believe the horse might be a unicorn with a broken horn. Soon, Mae realizes the horse has been kept hidden away in order to keep him from those who would harm him, and she embarks on a mission...
Amazon’s Hotel Transylvania: Transformania Review: 2022 Starts Off Right With Family Fun And A Solid Series Ending

The Hotel Transylvania franchise has done quite a bit with its premise in the space of almost a decade. As three sequels, several shorts, and an animated series have shown, the Drac Pack hasn’t lost step with the families who have developed a fondness for the animated zaniness the brand has come to represent. Sadly, there comes a time when the powers that be need to decide whether to leave the party while there’s still some goodwill, or to press on in the name of keeping things going. Being the fourth film in its series, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania might seem like it’s opting to push its luck, especially in a world where third instalments are risky enough.
MOVIES

