Religion

SGLY: Beautifully his

vanalstyneleader.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few days ago, I was notified that a shockingly defamatory comment about me was posted on the Internet — a stranger armed with the power of a keyboard and vicious intentions. The words themselves were false but affected me still. I feared impending rumors and erroneous accusations. The thought of...

www.vanalstyneleader.com

asapland.com

a beautiful story of love and friendship

Among the countless number of heated discussions that can be had on topics related to the seventh art, perhaps one of the most imperishable is the one that tries to find out which one is. the main function of a feature film facing the respectable. As far as I’m concerned, this question has a clear, concise, no-label answer: the great objective of cinema is none other than to excite.
SCIENCE
vanalstyneleader.com

SGLY: 38 hooks and 5 pearls

38. I counted 38 hooks holding the sliding blue and white cloth partition. I was bay number 2. Each bay was occupied, as noted more than once by nurses who already looked like they had served a full day even though the sun had yet to rise. All I could see of my neighbors were the wheels of their hospital beds and occasionally their feet as they changed into issued gowns. The curtains gave visual privacy, but nothing more.
HEALTH
High Country News

The nuance and beauty of the West in 2021

Amid an ongoing pandemic, a climate and natural world in crisis, and a myriad of tensions and conflicts threatening many communities, there was no shortage of critical stories for High Country News to cover in 2021. Despite the challenges that come with work — and life — these days, our contributing photographers found inventive ways to show us the complexities of the Western U.S. with beauty, poeticism and nuance. We’re proud of the visual storytelling that graced HCN’s pages this year, and are grateful for all of the hard work and powerful images our collaborating photographers contributed to the magazine. Before we flip our calendars to January, we pause for a moment to celebrate and share a few of our favorite images from throughout the year.
PHOTOGRAPHY
vanalstyneleader.com

LET'S REMINISCE: Who invented the 7 day week?

The sun makes days, seasons, and years, and the moon makes months, but people invented weeks. What makes a Tuesday a Tuesday, and why does it come, so relentlessly, every seven days? A week is mostly made up. There have been five-day weeks and eight-day weeks and ten-day weeks. The...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Albert Lea Tribune

Letter: America, the Beautiful — God shed his grace on thee

Ready to go on a dream trip. My daughter planned the itinerary for our year 2021 vacation. She was on the phone for five or six hours seeking camping spaces. My son hired a Biblical guide called “The Geology of Yellowstone” by Patrick Nurre. We saw an 1880...
RELIGION
Sedona.Biz

Anarchy

By Amaya Gayle Gregory Sugar and spice and all things that are nice, that’s what little girls are made of. Snakes and snails and puppy dog tails, that’s what little boys are made of … or so said the poems from the early 1800s. Thank goodness we see more clearly now … or do we? [...] The post Anarchy appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
The Hollywood Gossip

Sister Wives: Kody Makes His Son Cry, Blames Janelle for Everything

Kody Brown sucks as a husband. This much we know to be true because Christine left the Sister Wives patriarch in November and Meri has been overly pushed aside as any sort of romantic option for the egotistical polygamist. As a father, however?. Well... Kody leaves a lot to be...
TV SERIES
Forest Grove News Times

RURAL REFLECTIONS: Strength and determination

Times are tough right now. But Pamela Loxley Drake has seen tough times before.Tough. Yep, times are tough. Sometimes it is hard to wrap your mind around all that is happening. I grew up with people who knew about hard times. Farm families experience the fear of what nature will deal each year. Will there be enough money to feed the family and keep the stock well-fed? Will the crops yield? Yes, I grew up surrounded by strong people who faced the unknown each year and stayed the course despite disappointment and failure. They were born to strength and determination....
Reality Tea

Married At First Sight Recap: – Nice Day For A Wicked Wedding

Things are finally starting to get rolling on Married At First Sight.  Last week, we saw one couple get married and this week, there are two more added to the list. Honestly, I wish we could fast forward through the weddings and go straight to the honeymoon. People seem to start letting their guards down […] The post Married At First Sight Recap: – Nice Day For A Wicked Wedding appeared first on Reality Tea.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
BET

EXCLUSIVE: Christina Milian Talks Keeping Her Relationship Fun And Spontaneous With Husband M. Pokora!

Christina Milian developed her love of travel from her Cuban parents! Adorably, the mother-of-three continues to share her love for traveling across the globe with her singer-songwriter husband Matt Pokora (M. Pokora). The star recently chatted with BET Lifestyle exclusively about why she loves traveling with her hubby, along with their favorite kind of date night. Read about it below!
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
raventribune.com

Corona: The woman gets sick – and then she makes the disgusting discovery

Loss of taste and loss of smell are two possible side effects after coronavirus. But as a young Swiss woman has now discovered – there is less common damage. That must be scary. Last July, the son of Stephanie Odienosan from Switzerland came home from school with a cold. The 35-year-old said he wanted to act cautiously, examining himself and his son. Diagnosis: Corona.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BET

Female ‘Prison Bae’ Sets Social Media On Fire With Her Pictures

An incarcerated woman shared her prison photo over the Christmas holiday and has attracted tons of suitors online. “Merry Christmas from the Pretty Gangsta, #FreeMe #FreeNyla,” the Dec. 25 post from Nyla Murrell’s Facebook account said. By Tuesday (Dec. 28), it received more than 10,000 likes and over 4,600 shares.
PUBLIC SAFETY
HollywoodLife

Jon & Kate’s Daughter Mady Gosselin Says She Felt ’Shame’ Over Her Heritage As A Child

After feeling ‘gross discomfort’ over her heritage growing up, Mady says she is now ‘proud’ of being Korean-American. Mady Gosselin is all grown up and she has the maturity to prove it! The 20-year-old daughter of exes Jon and Kate Gosselin opened up about embracing her Korean heritage as an adult after feeling “shame” about it during childhood. In honor of Korean-American Day on January 13, Maddy took to her Instagram to share a throwback photo, revealing how the first time she got an American Girl doll caused her “discomfort” over her own ethnicity.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Emme Rylan Exclaims, ‘Feels So Good to Be Back On a Set!’

Much-missed soap actress is making her way behind the camera once again. Fans have been longing for the moment when General Hospital’s Lulu wakes up from her coma. Though there is no inclination that that’s going to happen anytime soon, we couldn’t be happier for the actress who last appeared in the role. Last night, after darkness fell, Emme Rylan posted an Instagram story from behind the scenes of her new venture and teased, “Late night shoot for a fun project. Feels so good to be back on set!”
CELEBRITIES

