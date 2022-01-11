SGLY: Beautifully his

Amid an ongoing pandemic, a climate and natural world in crisis, and a myriad of tensions and conflicts threatening many communities, there was no shortage of critical stories for High Country News to cover in 2021. Despite the challenges that come with work — and life — these days, our contributing photographers found inventive ways to show us the complexities of the Western U.S. with beauty, poeticism and nuance. We’re proud of the visual storytelling that graced HCN’s pages this year, and are grateful for all of the hard work and powerful images our collaborating photographers contributed to the magazine. Before we flip our calendars to January, we pause for a moment to celebrate and share a few of our favorite images from throughout the year.

