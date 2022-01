Bruins superstar Brad Marchand is a 2022 All-Star by every single measure. Boston’s most productive forward once again, Marchand has scored the ninth-most goals in the NHL, with 19 in 29 games played, while his 41 points are the seventh-most in hockey. Marchand is also one of just six players to appear in at least 20 games this season and average at least 1.40 points per game. And if Marchand keeps it up at this pace, he’ll finish the 2021-22 season with 108 points, which would be the best season by any B’s skater since Adam Oates totaled 112 in 1993-94.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO