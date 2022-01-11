ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

It’s Arby’s “Diablo Dare” Challenge

By mobrian
963kklz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo the latest challenge is being laid out by Arby’s asking you to try their latest creation and they claim...

963kklz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lexington Herald-Leader

New Arby’s sandwich brings so much heat, it comes with a free milkshake. What to know

Arby’s is turning up the heat with a new, extra-spicy sandwich set to hit menus this week. The Atlanta-based sandwich chain said its new Diablo Dare sandwich isn’t “for the faint of heart” and will leave you grabbing for a cold glass of milk. That’s why it comes with a free vanilla milkshake, according to a company news release.
RESTAURANTS
KICK AM 1530

Get a Free Vanilla Shake at Arby’s if you Dare

You can get a FREE Vanilla shake at Arby's soon BUT it will cost you... your tastebuds. Arby's according to USA Today is releasing a sandwich sooooo spicy that they will actually give you a free vanilla shake with the order just to calm your mouth after eating the sandwich.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diablo#What We Do#Food Drink#Arby
ComicBook

Arby's Introduces Fast Food's Spiciest Sandwich Ever

First, it was pretzel buns, then the Great Chicken Sandwich Wars of 2021. Now, every fast-food restaurant on the planet is looking to kick up the heat. Monday morning, Arby's announced it was the latest restaurant introducing a red-hot option to its menu. Effective immediately, participating Arby's locations will be carrying the Diablo Dare Challenge—a sandwich with five different sources of spice.
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

Burger King Adds New Whopper Variation to the Menu, But There's a Catch

More than 60 years after it first made its debut, the Whopper is undergoing a bit of a transformation. Burger King has rolled out a brand new variation of its most iconic menu item, transforming the Whopper burger into the Whopper Melt at select locations in Ohio for a limited-scale test run that has the possibility to see the new menu item roll out nationwide.
RESTAURANTS
iheart.com

Arby's just introduced a new sandwich SO Hot, you get a free milkshake!

Beginning today through February 6, Arby's is selling what it deems the "spiciest sandwich on the market," called the new Diablo Dare. It costs $5.99 and also includes a 12-ounce vanilla milkshake for free. If you like it HOTTTTTT , check this story out. Meet Arby's Diablo Dare!. Funny it...
RESTAURANTS
FanSided

Arby’s announces scorchin’ hot Diablo Dare Sandwich

As every fast food fan knows, Arby’s has the meats. We’ve written about their expansive meats here on Guilty Eats numerous times and just when you think they have enough meat, they shock everyone and end up having yet more meats. However, it would seem from what we’ve...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Sandusky Register

Work on all-new Arby's almost done

PERKINS TWP. — They'll have plenty of meats, in addition to many other meals and munchies, at the franchise's newest restaurant built atop a familiar spot. By Feb. 1, it's expected crews will finish all construction work at the Sandusky-area Arby's on Milan Road (U.S. 250) at East Strub Road. The restaurant, then, should open shortly thereafter.
SANDUSKY, OH
Mashed

Why You Might Want To Think Twice About Ordering Arby's Roast Beef

Arby's first rose to fame because of its popular roast beef sandwiches. The fast food chain was founded in 1964 by brothers Leroy and Forrest Raffel. According to Funding Universe, the two brothers saw the writing on the wall that the fast food industry was about to blow up, and they thought it made sense to dive into the beefy business venture head first.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The One Sandwich Subway Employees Wish You'd Never Order

Every restaurant has at least one menu item employees hate making. For Starbucks employees, it's a bad day if someone orders a frappuccino or worse: A drink with a dozen customizations. After all, these are time-consuming and messy. For McDonald's employees, getting an order for unsalted fries is frustrating because it requires a new batch of fries. The truth is most of us either forget or don't realize how much time and effort goes into making our restaurant orders. A milkshake might seem pretty simple, for example, but as The Kitchn notes, a milkshake involves multiple steps and takes several minutes to make.
RESTAURANTS
austinmonthly.com

How to Make Kinfolk’s El Diablo Cocktail

Before Kinfolk ever opened their doors, we had included them in our November issue as one of the best speakeasies in Austin. Now that they’re up and running (as of Dec. 30), we can assure you that we weren’t just being overly confident. Boasting a wide range of rare whiskeys, the hidden bar also comes with a rich history: the property itself dates back to 1835 and served as a real speakeasy during Prohibition. Almost anything you order at Kinfolk will make you feel ritzy, but it turns out that their El Diablo cocktail is easy enough to try out on your own. Check out the recipe below.
AUSTIN, TX
Mashed

Why You Should Think Twice About Getting Arby's Roast Turkey Bacon And Ranch

Arby's is best known for its massive roast beef sandwiches. The restaurant chain got its start in 1964 when brothers Leroy and Forrest Raffel opened up their first shop in Ohio. According to Funding Universe, the two brothers, who already worked in the food business, realized that the fast food industry was rapidly growing and they wanted to get in on the ground level.
OHIO STATE
99.9 KTDY

Anonymous Letter (to Rude Woman at Super 1 Foods)

The world is a much different place since the attack of COVID-19 on the human race. People are more on edge, riddled with anxiety, scared and sometimes just downright rude since the onset of the pandemic. We blame COVID-19 for a lot of things these days, many of which have...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Upworthy

Rude diners slammed with $4k bill after mistreating restaurant owner they mistook for a waiter

Although many like to believe that karma will eventually get to even the cruelest of human beings, the r/ProRevenge is proof that sometimes, a smart, nonviolent revenge plan can be extremely satisfying. Reddit user u/RRinfo brought one such story to the internet a couple of years ago when they recounted how they got back at a bunch of rude diners who thought they could bully their way into a restaurant without a reservation by playing the "I know the owner" card. Little did they know that they were talking to the owner himself and not a waiter they could push around to get whatever they wanted.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Restaurant host reveals one of the most irritating things customers do: ‘I’m guilty on this one’

A restaurant host has acted out some of the annoying things that customers have done during her shifts, including one exchange that she revealed occurs weekly.Alana Fineman, who works at a restaurant in San Diego and goes by the username @alanafinewoman, frequently shares stories about her customers on TikTok, where she often creates amusing skits to illustrate how irritating her customers can be. In one video, filmed in March 2021 but reposted in December, Fineman described an incident where a customer came to the restaurant to meet their friends.According to Fineman, she greeted the customer by asking if their friends...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy