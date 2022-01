The Virginia State Police responded to a Navy helicopter crash Wednesday morning. Authorities received the call at approximately 11:31 a.m. The helicopter made an emergency crash landing in an open field near the 12300 block of Oak Lane in Isle of Wight County. According to police, as the helicopter pilot made the emergency landing, the momentum of the helicopter caused it to slide into the wood line and strike several trees.

