Washington State

Are You Aware of New 2022 Washington State Laws Gone into Effect?

By Sarah J
 5 days ago
I read a comment the other day on social media about someone's recent trip to their favorite coffee stand. They were asked while ordering their coffee if they wanted a lid. It seems like an obvious yes BUT the reason for the question is because of the new laws in Washington...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Laws#Mascots#Food Poisoning#Plastic Utensils#Condiments#State#Native American
