Are You Aware of New 2022 Washington State Laws Gone into Effect?

The Yakima Health District has issued a news release about growing cases of the Omicron variant. Cases are growing in Yakima but not hospitalizations. Even though the variant is milder it's more infectious says health officials. A news release from the district says the case rate, in just two weeks, has more than quadrupled to a level that hasn't seen before during the entire pandemic. So what's the cause in the recent growth of cases? Health officials blame it on the holidays.

YAKIMA COUNTY, WA ・ 6 DAYS AGO