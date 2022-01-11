News Bites: BIN, Nielsen, XEPRS, ‘BFD 2022,’ Chubb Rock.

News Bites for January 13... ...Illinois Broadcasters Association awarded two Silver Dome Awards to Hubbard classic rock “97.1 The Drive” WDRV Chicago. The “Best Radio Station Community Service” trophy was presented for the “Friday Night Singalong” series in which the City of Chicago partnered with “97.1 The Drive” and lit the Downtown Chicago Skyline in red, white and blue during a surge in the pandemic while Chicagoans stepped outside to sing some of the greatest and most inspirational songs of all time. WDRV also won for the “Behind The Song” podcast series, hosted by Janda Lane. Now entering its fifth year in production, the podcast takes a deep dive into the lyrics of some of classic rock’s most legendary titles. “We are so very proud to have been considered for this high honor from The Illinois Broadcasters Association,” PD Rob Cressman said in accepting the awards. “Our team at The Drive is second to none and I am fortunate to be associated with such a talented group. To see such hard work and perseverance recognized is highly rewarding. It fuels our collective determination to perpetually strive for excellence in all that we do. Accepting these awards in the midst of the ongoing pandemic furthers our resolve to reach higher heights in spite of the associated obstacles and challenges.”

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO