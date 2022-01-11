ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

News Bites: BIN, Nielsen, XEPRS, ‘BFD 2022,’ Chubb Rock.

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews Bites for January 11... ...iHeartMedia’s Black Information Network (BIN) is named a winner in the 2022 BIG Innovation Awards, presented by the Business Intelligence Group. The network won in the Media category. “Innovation has been one of BIN’s core values since our inception,” BIN President Tony Coles said in a...

insideradio.com

News Bites: KEXP, PILOT Innovation Challenge, Nielsen/Gracenote, Binnie Klein.

News Bites for January 5... ...Influential non-commercial music outlet KEXP Seattle (90.3) is celebrating its 50th anniversary with special programming all year long, beginning with “50 Years of Music.” The special programming will spotlight a different year from the station’s five-decade history each week. KEXP was founded in 1972 as KCMU, a 10-watt, student-run radio station operated by the University of Washington. “On January 5th, hosts will kick off 50 Years of Music by featuring music from 1972 throughout the day, alongside regular music programming,” a release read. “Then, each Wednesday, daytime hosts will take turns creating special features honoring that week’s selected year. The programming will not be approached chronologically, but rather will be jumping around on the five-decade timeline throughout the year.”
ENTERTAINMENT
insideradio.com

News Bites: Crystal Radio Awards, ‘The O Show,’ LaFontaine E. Oliver, WNWN, Bob Robbins.

News Bites for January 4... ...The NAB is now accepting entries for the 35th annual NAB Crystal Radio Awards, honoring outstanding community service efforts undertaken by radio stations throughout 2021. Winners will be recognized at NAB Show, April 23–27 in Las Vegas. Stations must submit an online entry through NAB’s member platform, My NAB, describing their community service efforts for the 2021 calendar year. The deadline for submissions is Jan 31. Finalists will be announced in February.
ENTERTAINMENT
Radio Business Report

Nielsen Scores A Local TV Measurement Deal With NYI

DOBBS FERRY, N.Y. — It’s a joint venture that includes Optimum owner Altice USA, Spectrum owner Charter Communications and Xfinity parent Comcast designed to bring national brands TV and digital advertising opportunities in the nation’s top DMA, New York. And, it now has an agreement with the...
BUSINESS
insideradio.com

It’s Official: Westwood One Launches ‘Eliott & Nina’ For CHR On Monday.

Westwood One has announced details for its new syndicated night show targeted at CHR stations. As widely reported earlier, Eliott & Nina,” hosted by Eliott King and Nina Hajian, will debut Monday, Jan. 17, originating at Westwood One’s Atlanta studios. The network says the show will target young adults with a mix of hit music, celebrity and artist updates, pop culture news, listener calls, and social media integrations.
TV & VIDEOS
insideradio.com

News Bites: WLS, ESPN Radio, WQZS, Cumulus Media Little Rock.

News Bites for January 12... ...Cumulus Media’s WLS (890) Chicago is being inducted into the Iowa Rock n’ Roll Music Association’s Hall of Fame, which is recognizing the station’s history as a Top 40 outlet as “The Big 89” from 1960-1989. "WLS is a huge part of the rock music history of the entire Midwest, and it had a profound impact on Iowa,” Executive Director Clay Norris said in a release. “As you may be aware, even the AM station's daytime signal can be heard in much of eastern Iowa where 2/3 of the population lives. At night, it was heard all over the state… We are very pleased to honor WLS-AM as an Inductee in the Iowa Rock 'n Roll Music Association's Hall of Fame.”
LITTLE ROCK, AR
insideradio.com

News Bites: Cumulus Dallas, WEBG, ‘Kincaid And Dallas,’ Arthur Aidala, Bob Saget.

News Bites for January 10... ...Cumulus Media Dallas raised a total of $1,767,990 for DFW Metroplex charities during 2021. Groups that benefitted from fundraising efforts held across the cluster include Cook Children’s Medical Center/Children’s Miracle Network; North Texas Food Bank; Community Partners of Dallas; Austin Street Center; Denton State Supported Living Center; Special Olympics Texas; Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Arts Academy of Dallas; Charles E. Nash Elementary School of Fort Worth; Cornerstone Clothes Closet; Patriot Paws Service Dogs; The Senior Source; At Last! Urban Boarding; Brooklyn’s Rodeo Adventures; and Hope Supply Co.
insideradio.com

News Bites: Bobby Bones, ‘NewsTalk 1400,’ ‘101.7 The Truth,’ ‘Black Austin Matters.’

News Bites for January 6... ...Bobby Bones and the Raging Idiots have postponed the annual “Million Dollar Show” due to rising COVID-19 rates caused by the omicron variant. The benefit concert for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is typically held in January. “The @RagingIdiots #MillionDollarShow will be happening this year but at a later date so that the @StJude kids can safely attend,” the Bobby Bones Show tweeted Wednesday morning (Jan. 5). Bones last hosted the fifth annual “Million Dollar Show” in January 2020 at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. The annual benefit concert has raised more than $14 million for St. Jude.
AUSTIN, TX
insideradio.com

How Are Clay Travis And Buck Sexton Doing? Just Fine, Says Premiere.

For decades, Rush Limbaugh was the king of the talk radio ratings hill in afternoons. Nearly a year after his death, Premiere Networks says it is making progress with the duo that now holds Limbaugh’s previous timeslot. The network says “The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show” has seen “rapid growth and success” since its debut last June when it launched on more than 400 stations nationwide.
ENTERTAINMENT
insideradio.com

News Bites: Dave Van Horne, MAB, ‘97.1 Real Alternative Radio,’ Ed Volkman, Louisville Public Media, Kristina Newman-Scott.

News Bites for January 14... ...Longtime Miami Marlins radio voice Dave Van Horne is “effectively retiring,” according to a report in the Miami Herald. Van Horne wraps up a 56-year broadcast career, the past 21 years with the Marlins. Known for his home run call, “Up, up and away,” Van Horne was the 2011 recipient of the Ford C. Frick Award from the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Last season, the 82-year-old Van Horne’s workload was lessened. It’s expected that Glenn Geffner will handle the bulk of the play-by-play announcing for the franchise in the 2022 MLB season and beyond. Marlins games are carried locally by iHeartMedia “Fox Sports 940” WINZ.
MLB
insideradio.com

A Focus On Impressions In Latest ‘Power of Broadcast in Colorado’ Study.

The power of impressions and impressions-based media measurement was a top focus of the 2022 “Power of Broadcast in Colorado” study unfurled Wednesday by the Colorado Broadcasters Association. The eighth annual study, presented by Nielsen VP of Cross Platform Insights Tony Hereau, helped educate Rocky Mountain radio and TV broadcasters on the shift from transacting on ratings points to impressions, the currency long used by digital media.
COLORADO STATE
kxlp941.com

1/11/22 Rock News

— Tool guitarist Adam Jones is giving fans a rare look and listen at one of the band’s final pre-tour rehearsals last week via Instagram Live. The rare behind-the-scenes look into Tool’s rehearsal showed Jones, bassist Justin Chancellor and drummer Danny Carey running through “The Patient” and later “The Pot.” Jones is one of only two members of the band who are regularly active on social media. Just before ending the live stream, he aimed his phone at a board in the studio that read ‘Last Practice.” Tool is beginning their Fear Inoculum tour this week, almost two years after the second U.S. leg of the tour was postponed due to the COVID pandemic.
MUSIC
insideradio.com

Audacy Rolls Out Trio Of New BetQL Network Shows On Bet-Heavy Sundays.

The BetQL Network, Audacy’s go-to for sports gambling content, is marking its one-year anniversary this month. It will do that with a trio of new shows this Sunday – the day of the week that typically sees more sports betting than any other. The new shows include --
insideradio.com

News Bites: WDRV, Bill ‘The Big Unit’ Michaels, ‘Your Money Matters,’ WAPS.

News Bites for January 13... ...Illinois Broadcasters Association awarded two Silver Dome Awards to Hubbard classic rock “97.1 The Drive” WDRV Chicago. The “Best Radio Station Community Service” trophy was presented for the “Friday Night Singalong” series in which the City of Chicago partnered with “97.1 The Drive” and lit the Downtown Chicago Skyline in red, white and blue during a surge in the pandemic while Chicagoans stepped outside to sing some of the greatest and most inspirational songs of all time. WDRV also won for the “Behind The Song” podcast series, hosted by Janda Lane. Now entering its fifth year in production, the podcast takes a deep dive into the lyrics of some of classic rock’s most legendary titles. “We are so very proud to have been considered for this high honor from The Illinois Broadcasters Association,” PD Rob Cressman said in accepting the awards. “Our team at The Drive is second to none and I am fortunate to be associated with such a talented group. To see such hard work and perseverance recognized is highly rewarding. It fuels our collective determination to perpetually strive for excellence in all that we do. Accepting these awards in the midst of the ongoing pandemic furthers our resolve to reach higher heights in spite of the associated obstacles and challenges.”
CHICAGO, IL
insideradio.com

Spilling The Beans: Boston's Top Morning Shows, By The Numbers.

In Boston, known for its marathon, the morning radio ratings race has proven to be nearly as exciting. Compared to the best of Boston, hosts need to be faster than the duck boats, easier to follow than the Freedom Trail and able to offer as much variety as Quincy Market...but nowhere as menacing as Fenway's Green Monster.
BOSTON, MA
WNTZ

LSU Grad living ‘American dream’ with MiLB manager role

Note: Rachel Balkovec received her Master’s Degree in Sports Administration from LSU in 2012. NEW YORK (AP) — Rachel Balkovec is aware of the negativity in her social media feeds and tries to leave it there. Her sisters see it, too, and can’t help but pass along certain disparaging reactions to her barrier-breaking journey. “It’s […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
