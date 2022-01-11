ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RELEASE: Niemelainen loaned to Bakersfield

Cover picture for the articleEDMONTON, AB - The Oilers have loaned Markus Niemelainen to the Bakersfield Condors. The defenceman suited up for the first seven games of his NHL career in early December before a hand injury forced him out of action and onto injured reserve. The 23-year-old, left-shot blueliner is ready to...

NHL

2022 NHL All-Star Game rosters, captains announced

Kaprizov, Fox, Makar lead 18 first-time selections; will be played in Las Vegas on Feb. 5. Kirill Kaprizov, Adam Fox and Cale Makar were among 18 first-time selections for the 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Feb. 5. Kaprizov, a forward (Minnesota Wild), and...
Alex Stalock clears waivers, loaned to Bakersfield Condors

Yesterday, the Edmonton Oilers placed Alex Stalock on waivers so that the goaltender could be assigned to the Bakersfield Condors and get to work on resuming his pro-hockey career after missing the first half of the season as a result of a heart condition. Let the comeback begin. Claimed off...
RELEASE: Skinner recalled from taxi squad, Stalock loaned to Condors

EDMONTON, AB - The Oilers made a pair of goaltender moves on Saturday. Stuart Skinner, who was recalled from the AHL's Bakersfield Condors on Thursday, has been shifted from the taxi squad to the main roster and will start against the Ottawa Senators. Alex Stalock, who was placed on waivers...
Wideman suspended one game for actions in Canadiens game

NEW YORK -- Montreal Canadiens defenseman Chris Wideman has been suspended for one game, without pay, for head-butting Boston Bruins forward Erik Haula during NHL game No. 1000 in Boston on Wednesday, Jan. 12, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today. The incident occurred at 6:57 of...
Maple Leafs-Blues, Stars-Lightning highlight weekend schedule

NHL Network, ESPN analyst Weekes picks games to watch. Each Friday, NHL Network and ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes will provide readers with three games he is looking forward to that weekend:. Nashville Predators at Boston Bruins. (Saturday, 1 p.m. ET; SN1, SNE, SNO, SNP, NESN, BSSO, ESPN+, NHL LIVE) The...
Video Review: MTL @ CHI - 2:24 of Overtime

After review, it was determined Philipp Kurashev's goal did stand, there was no goalie interference or offsides. Explanation: Video Review determined that the actions of Canadiens forward Mike Hoffman caused the net to be displaced from its moorings prior to the puck crossing the goal line. Therefore, the Referees awarded Blackhawks forward Philipp Kurashev a goal according to Rule 63.7: "In the event that the goal post is displaced, either deliberately or accidentally, by a defending player, prior to the puck crossing the goal line between the normal position of the goalposts, the Referee may award a goal. In order to award a goal in this situation, the goal post must have been displaced by the actions of a defending player, the attacking player must have an imminent scoring opportunity prior to the goal post being displaced, and it must be determined that the puck would have entered the net between the normal position of the goal posts."
L.A. Kings trainer becomes 1st female staffer on bench in NHL

Aisha Visram is believed to have become the first woman to work on the bench of an NHL regular-season game in any capacity when she served as athletic trainer for the Los Angeles Kings in their 6-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night. According to the Professional Hockey Athletic Trainers Society and Society of Professional Hockey Equipment […]
Brad Marchand Not Bothered By NHL All-Star Snub

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron was named to the 2022 NHL All-Star Atlantic Division team on Thursday night, and defenseman Charlie McAvoy is part of the Last Man In vote. But there is one huge All-Star snub on the Bruins roster. That would be Brad Marchand, who is somehow not part of the All-Star mix this year. He isn’t even eligible for the Last Man In vote, which is pretty wild considering the season that Marchand is having for Boston. Marchand leads the Bruins with 19 goals and 21 assists for 40 points, which he’s racked up in just 29...
