Chelsea Andre’s Napa-based business, Breathing Day Wellness, has undergone significant transformations in the past year, and more changes are underway. The yoga and wellness coach had already pivoted several times to meet the distancing protocols over the last 18 months. Her holistic services expanded online during the pandemic, and she began offering meditation and yoga on social media platforms such as Instagram. In addition, she developed the yoga workshop “Home,” which delivered a four-week course every month to detoxify mind and body and align and nurture body and soul. Each week focused on a different theme: Clarify, Attune, Nourish, and Vision.

NAPA, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO