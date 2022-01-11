ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Return to the ’80s Trivia – 1/11/22

By Paul Stroessner
rtt80s.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuestion: Which video game featured a jungle explorer, crocodiles, and swinging vines?. Last Question: A fast food franchise had a commercial in the late 80s that challenged customers to sing the “Menu Song.” If you were in the right restaurant, at the right time, and were asked...

rtt80s.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Why You Might Want To Think Twice About Ordering Arby's Roast Beef

Arby's first rose to fame because of its popular roast beef sandwiches. The fast food chain was founded in 1964 by brothers Leroy and Forrest Raffel. According to Funding Universe, the two brothers saw the writing on the wall that the fast food industry was about to blow up, and they thought it made sense to dive into the beefy business venture head first.
RESTAURANTS
EatingWell

6 Things You Should Never Put in the Air Fryer

There's literally nothing you can't put in an air fryer, if you can jam it in the basket. But that doesn't mean you should. Try telling that to global singing/air-frying sensation Air Fryer Guy, and you might hear otherwise. Birthed by TikTok and our seemingly unanimous need to fry foods with less oil and more air, Air Fryer Guy's viral videos almost exclusively feature him air-frying ANYTHING. Although the notorious AFG may have a few lessons to teach us about what to absolutely, under no circumstances, never ever put in your air fryer, he is not the ultimate authority. A simple Googling will show how much conflicting information there is out there. So we've read the manuals of Amazon's three top-selling air fryers and crowdsourced YouTube for the things that you should never put in your favorite countertop appliance.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food Restaurant#Hot Cakes#Hamburger#Micro Machine Man#Mcdonalds Big Mac#Filet O Fish#Mcnuggets#French#Oriental#Big Big Breakfast#Danish#Coca Cola#Mcdonald
Mashed

Someone Once Found This Breaded Organ In A KFC Meal

Every once in a while, we see stories on the news about someone finding something really gross in their fast food: dead insects, used bandages, fingernails, and so on. A lot of these incidents stem from employee accidents, like when one Arby's worker got her finger caught in a meat slicer — the finger eventually ended up in someone's sandwich (via HuffPost).
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Music
The Independent

How to turn leftover banana skins into a delicious ‘pulled pork’ burger. No, really...

I saw people cooking with banana peel on the internet and I was intrigued – turns out it’s actually quite delicious if you prepare it in the right way,” says Miguel Barclay, author of the One Pound Meals cookbook series.“Banana peel is definitely something I would usually throw away, so technically this is free food.”Banana peel pulled porkMakes: 1 portionIngredients:1 banana peel½ tsp ground cumin½ tsp smoked paprika1 tsp demerara sugar (or other brown sugar)3 tbsp tomato ketchup1 soft bread roll1 tbsp coleslawOlive oilSaltMethod:1. Shred the banana peel using a fork, then pan-fry in a splash of olive oil over...
RECIPES
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Southern Maryland Chronicle Recipe of the Week: A Twist on Traditional Burgers

(Family Features) Warm weather and grilling go hand-in-hand, and few dishes say summer like burgers. While traditional beef patties come to mind for many, there are also healthy protein options to satisfy that burger craving without sacrificing flavor. For example, salmon is a nutritionally well-rounded alternative that offers a variety of health benefits, and an […] The post Southern Maryland Chronicle Recipe of the Week: A Twist on Traditional Burgers appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy