Car-sharing platform Turo files for IPO

By Jill Menze
phocuswire.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace Turo has filed for an IPO, according to an S-1 document filed Monday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The San Francisco-based company has not disclosed the number of shares it plans to offer or the price range of shares. Turo will list on the New York...

