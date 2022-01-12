Bronx fire survivors file 1st lawsuit, seek $1B in damages

A couple that survived Sunday's deadly fire in the Bronx has filed the first lawsuit against the building's landlords, claiming they knew of "defective conditions" at the building and failed to properly maintain it.

The negligence lawsuit, which seeks class-action status, was filed on behalf of Rosa Reyes and Felix Martinez who said they suffered serious injuries.

The lawsuit seeks $1 billion in damages from the building's owners and management.

Congressman Ritchie Torres joins Eyewitness News to talk about how he plans to help the families impacted by the deadly Bronx apartment fire.

In addition to accusing the landlords of failing to make sure the front doors of each apartment were self-closing, the lawsuit also alleged the defendants failed to ensure that the smoke detectors at the subject premises and within each apartment at the subject premises were functioning; failed to ensure that the fire escapes were in good working order; failed to provide adequate and lawful heat, allowed alarms to go off all the time, failed to have an intercom system throughout the premises, failed to have a sprinkler system, failed to ensure that the electric lines and systems at the subject premises were in good working order."

In a parallel filing, Reyes and Martinez sued the city, alleging the Department of Buildings paid "lip service to safety issues and fire issues and are responsible for the resulting injuries and deaths."

Eyewitness News received two responses to the lawsuits Wednesday morning.

From the NYC Law Department:

And from the Bronx Park Phase II Preservation, LLC, a consortium of owners:

Chantee Lans reports on how to help the victims of the Bronx fire.

----------