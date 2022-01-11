ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Why Alabama's loss in the CFP means the Patriots are a lock to win the Super Bowl

By Prince J. Grimes
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D8xdX_0dixZcTW00

It’s a great time to be a fan of the New England Patriots, and it all has to do with…Alabama head coach Nick Saban?

Saban’s team fell to Georgia on Monday in the College Football Playoff National Championship, his fourth loss in the eight-year history of the CFP. Each of the previous three times, Bill Belichick and the Patriots won the Super Bowl that same year.

In fact, from 2014 to 2018, Belichick and Saban took turns winning titles in alternate years.

2014: Patriots win Super Bowl XLIX over Seahawks (Alabama lose in CFP semis to Ohio State)

2015: Alabama wins CFP title game over Clemson (Patriots lose AFC Championship to Broncos)

2016: Patriots win Super Bowl LI over Falcons (Alabama lose CFP title game to Clemson)

2017: Alabama wins CFP title game over Georgia (Patriots lose Super Bowl LII to Eagles)

2018: Patriots win Super Bowl LIII over Rams (Alabama lose CFP title game to Clemson)

2019: Neither team wins a title

2020: Alabama wins CFP title game over Ohio State (Patriots miss playoffs)

For those who believe the universe is conspiring to make sure one of these two coaching legends win a title almost every year (but not in the same year), it’s a good time to put money on the Pats. New England has +2000 odds on Tipico Sportsbook to win Super Bowl LVI, tied for eighth longest of any team in the playoffs.

The precedent actually extends beyond the CFP – kind of. Prior to 2014, the Pats’ previous Super Bowl title came in 2004. That predates the CFP but it was another year Saban lost a bowl game. It was his final year with LSU and they lost in the Capital One Bowl (now known as the Citrus Bowl). 2003 is the only time the two have won titles in the same year.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Alabama Freshman Standout Enters Transfer Portal

Not even Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide are immune to losing players to the NCAA transfer portal. An eighth Alabama football entered the portal on Thursday, and it’s a significant loss. Former Alabama standout linebacker Shane Lee is trying to find a new home ahead of the 2022 season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Tuscaloosa News

GARY COSBY JR.: Nick Saban's reach goes far beyond national championships

The University of Alabama just lost its third national championship game under Nick Saban. Let that sink in for just a moment. Alabama, in the Saban era, has lost more championship games than any other college football team has won during Saban’s tenure at Alabama. I obviously failed to mention the six, yes six, national championships won under his direction at UA. ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Pewter Report

Bucs Sign Former 1,000-Yard WR

The Bucs continue to tinker with their roster in advance of this season’s playoffs. On Thursday, they added another piece in veteran speedster John Brown to their practice squad. The signing of Brown reunites him with head coach Bruce Arians, who drafted Brown in the third round of the...
NFL
ninetynineyards.com

Why the Steelers will win the Super Bowl by Rory Bishop

I sat on my sofa on Saturday night and watched the Steelers take on the Ravens as a complete neutral on the game and I found myself increasingly wanting the Steelers to win. The old romantic in me wanted Ben to have one last hurrah. Ben Roethlisberger is one of the old guard (well not as old as Brady) entering the league in 2004 and signing a 6 year deal with Steelers. He would go on to lead Pittsburgh to win 2 x Super Bowls and 8 x AFC championships. Up to this point he has had quite the career which is why on Sunday I didn’t want it to end against Baltimore on a 3 point kick, I wanted to see where his career would end. Turns out he wasn’t quite done, it feels like we are going to watch Big Ben’s last dance on Sunday against Kansas City.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cfp#Citrus Bowl#American Football#The New England Patriots#Ohio State#Clemson#Afc Championship#Broncos#Eagles#Pats#Tipico Sportsbook#Lsu
On3.com

ESPN predicts final score of every NFL playoff game, Super Bowl

ESPN tried their hand at predicting the final score of every NFL playoff game, from Wild-card weekend through Super Bowl LVI. With so many intriguing matchups at hand, there’s many twists and turns to predict on the way to Los Angeles for the Super Bowl. First, Wild-card weekend features...
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Names Worst Starting Quarterback In NFL Playoffs

It’s nearly impossible to win a Super Bowl in today’s NFL without a great quarterback. With that said, ESPN has ranked every starting quarterback in this year’s playoffs. Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers are at the top of the list, which obviously isn’t a huge...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
College Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

65K+
Followers
113K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy