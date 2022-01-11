ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Destiny 2 trailer reveals the Witch Queen's domain

By Kyle Campbell
 4 days ago
Aspiring astronauts that are particularly fond of looting and shooting will be happy to know that a new trailer for Destiny 2: The Witch Queen came out Tuesday.

Savathûn’s Throne World, an oh-so-appropriate title for the trailer, goes a bit into what players can expect from the expansion. Savathûn seems none too thrilled that Guardians are poking her majesty’s neck of the woods, as every nook and cranny appears to be rife with danger. Not that we’d expect the abode of an evil space monster to be all that welcoming, mind you.

Check out the new Destiny 2: The Witch Queen trailer for yourself below. There’s a high-resolution YouTube mirror available here as well.

Destiny 2 fans have ridden a steady wave of excitement ever since its cinematic trailer had its debut at The Game Awards last month. The most interesting addition to Bungie’s looter shooter as of late was undoubtedly the Halo-like battle rifle and pistol — a wonderful hat-tip to the company’s 30th anniversary.

Anyone jumping into Destiny 2 for the first time would do wise to check out our Hunter, Titan, and Warlock class guides before setting out into Savathûn’s domain.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

