NBA

Mamadi Diakite back with the Thunder

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Brandon Rahbar: Mamadi Diakite is back. Mamadi was with the Thunder in the preseason and has been signed to a 10 day contract. Lots of 10 days being signed this season, but OKC obviously likes Diakite. pic.twitter.com/oK1s5k9ror

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Mamadi Diakite is back.

Mamadi was with the Thunder in the preseason and has been signed to a 10 day contract.

Lots of 10 days being signed this season, but OKC obviously likes Diakite. pic.twitter.com/oK1s5k9ror4:06 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Good to see Mamadi Diakite get a chance with the Thunder. That was a scary injury he suffered in the preseason and it’s good to see him back. – 4:04 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Mamadi Diakite is joining the Thunder on a 10-day deal, per a team release. Diakite was with the Thunder in training camp. – 3:59 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The Thunder have signed forward Mamadi Diakite to a 10-day contract via the NBA’s COVID-related hardship allowance.

More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com3:57 PM

The Oklahoma City Thunder has waived forward Mamadi Diakite, guard Justin Jaworski and center Oliver Sarr it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti. Diakite appeared in two preseason games for the Thunder and averaged 4.5 points and 2.0 rebounds in 12.2 minutes. He was originally claimed off waivers by the Thunder on Sept. 26, 2021. -via NBA.com / October 17, 2021

