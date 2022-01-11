ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Two LAPD officers were fired for chasing a Snorlax in Pokémon GO while on duty

By Kyle Campbell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=153wNJ_0dixYjcO00

Two LAPD police officers were fired in 2017 for playing Pokémon GO while on duty and a California judge has denied their reinstatement appeal.

A report by VICE notes that, according to court documents, former LAPD officers Eric Mitchell and Louis Lozano lost their jobs for “willfully abdicating their duty to assist a commanding officer’s response to a robbery in progress and playing a Pokémon mobile game while on duty.”

In April 2017, Lozano and Mitchell received instructions to assist with a robbery in progress while being stationed at the LA mall where the incident was taking place. However, neither officer responded to the call. Instead, they chose to chase after a Snorlax, a rare spawn in Pokémon GO.

“For approximately the next 20 minutes, the [in-car video system] captured [Mitchell and Lozano] discussing Pokémon as they drove to different locations where the virtual creatures apparently appeared on their mobile phones,” state the court documents. “On their way to the Snorlax location, Officer Mitchell alerted Officer Lozano ‘a Togetic just popped up’.”

The officers then proceeded to catch Togetic, exclaiming — per court documents –“Holy Crap. Finally,” Mitchell said. “The guys are going to be so jealous.”

After the incident, both Lozano and Mitchell denied playing Pokémon GO. They tried to appeal on the basis that in-car video should not be used to monitor private conversations. On Friday, Jan. 7, though, a judge stated it was ‘flawed’ logic and denied their appeal.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Court upholds firing of LAPD officers who played Pokémon Go during holdup

A California appellate court has ruled that two Los Angeles police officers were properly fired for playing Pokémon Go instead of responding to a robbery. The court ruled on Friday that the LAPD was justified in firing Louis Lozano and Eric Mitchell for misconduct in 2017, the Sacramento Bee reported Monday. On April 15, 2017, a video system in […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Digital Trends

Pokémon Go-obsessed LA police officers ignored robbery to catch a Snorlax

Two LAPD officers ignored a call for backup in favor of trying to catch ‘em all in Pokémon Go, according to recently published court documents. The officers — Louis Lozano and Eric Mitchell — were subsequently fired for their transgression, though it was only the suspicion of a senior officer that led to them being found out.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
davisvanguard.org

Commentary: LAPD Officers Get Fired for Prioritizing Snorlax over Their Jobs

The story of how LAPD police officers Louis Lozano and Eric Mitchell got fired sounds like a B-plot in a buddy-cop movie, except somehow it’s real. A robbery involving several suspects was in progress at a Macy’s in Crenshaw Mall. Their commanding officer, Sargeant Gomez, called the two men on their police radio, asking for them to respond. They were in the area. The first time, they ignored Sgt. Gomez. The second time, Gomez testified, they said “No” and hung up.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Verge

LAPD officers fired for catching a Snorlax instead of a burglar denied appeal

Two LAPD officers who were fired from their jobs in 2017 for playing Pokémon Go while on duty have had their appeal for reinstatement denied by a California judge. The officers’ squad car video camera showed the two officers, Louis Lozano and Eric Mitchell, ignored a request for backup to play the game, according to court documents. The pair were stationed near a robbery in progress, and after the responding officers put out a call for backup, Lozano and Mitchell seemingly ignored the call and left the area.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snorlax#Robbery#Lapd#Togetic#Glhf
foxsanantonio.com

Off-duty LAPD officer fatally shot while house-hunting

LOS ANGELES - Three men and two women are now in custody in the death of an off-duty LAPD officer who was shot and killed Monday. Police say Officer Fernando Arroyos and his girlfriend were house-hunting when three men tried to rob them. He told his girlfriend to run while...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Pokemon
NBC Los Angeles

Two Appear in Federal Court in Fatal Shooting of Off-Duty LAPD Officer

Two reputed gang members facing federal racketeering charges stemming from the fatal shooting of a 27-year-old off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer appeared in federal court Friday and were ordered to remain jailed without bond. Jesse "Skinny Jack" Contreras, 34, and Luis Alfredo "Lil J" De La Rosa Rios, 29,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
atlantatribune.com

FBI Informant Exposes Active KKK Members Working In Law Enforcement

An FBI informant working undercover inside a Florida chapter of the Ku Klux Klan exposed a troubling connection between the white supremacist organization’s members and local law enforcement agencies. For ten years, Joe Moore worked as a confidential informant in the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, as a key...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BET

Female ‘Prison Bae’ Sets Social Media On Fire With Her Pictures

An incarcerated woman shared her prison photo over the Christmas holiday and has attracted tons of suitors online. “Merry Christmas from the Pretty Gangsta, #FreeMe #FreeNyla,” the Dec. 25 post from Nyla Murrell’s Facebook account said. By Tuesday (Dec. 28), it received more than 10,000 likes and over 4,600 shares.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Influencer Who Dated Drug Dealers Was Just Arrested With 169 Baggies of Cocaine

MEXICO CITY — A reality TV star and aspiring reggaetón artist was arrested in Mexico City on Monday in a stolen car with over 150 bags of cocaine. Gabriela Castillo, 26, has been publicly linked romantically to multiple well-known gangsters in the Mexican capital in the past and was detained this week alongside an alleged member of a car theft ring, according to local media.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

911 call of Jason Walker shooting reveals nurse being ignored as she tried to save Black man shot by white police officer

The 911 call from the shooting of Jason Walker in Fayetteville, North Carolina has been released and revealed that a frustrated nurse was ignored as she tried to save him. Deputy Jeffrey Hash called 911 after he discharged his firearm on 8 January, shooting Mr Walker, who was BlackThe call lasted almost four minutes and Mr Hash, who was off-duty at the time, can be heard saying, “I just had a male jump on my vehicle and broke my windshield. I just shot him. I am a deputy sheriff”. “You said you shot him?” the emergency dispatcher asks. “Yes,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

65K+
Followers
113K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy