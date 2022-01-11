Rob Gronkowski said he'd have to 'go get a real job' if he didn't get the final catch for his $1 million bonus

Tom Brady is an incredible friend, man. That’s for sure. Rob Gronkowski can attest to this.

Gronk needed seven catches in the Buccaneers final game of the season to complete the requirements for a $1 million signing bonus. Tom Brady, being the amazing buddy he apparently is, decided he wasn’t leaving the game until Gronk got that bonus.

Gronk needed seven catches and 85 yards to hit two separate bonuses in his deal. And what happened? The tight end got the bonus, of course. Y’all knew Brady was going to get his man right.

Thank goodness he did, too. Because if he didn’t? Whew, boy. Gronk said he’d have to go find a “real job.” And who knows how that would’ve gone?

Absolutely hilarious, man. Gronk always has jokes. Luckily for him, he was taken care of. And, now, so are his pockets.