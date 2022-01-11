ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DONE DEAL? Arsenal secure signature of West Brom starlet Sousa

By Freddie Taylor
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArsenal have reportedly secured the signing of highly-rated West Bromwich Albion teenager Lino Da Cruz Sousa. The 16-year-old has impressed with West Brom's U18 side...

