Just last summer, Ford rival Toyota said that it didn’t intend to transition to electric vehicles anytime soon, noting that it would instead focus on a diversified powertrain mix. Just a few months later, that same automaker pulled a complete 180 and announced that it plans to roll out 30 new EV models by 2030 and transition Lexus’ entire lineup to EVs in the coming years as well. Last April, Honda announced that it intends to transition to a fully battery-electric and hydrogen fuel-cell lineup in North America by 2040, but currently only has two EVs slated for the U.S., both of which will utilize General Motors’ Ultium technology. Now, Honda has admitted that it is taking a more cautious approach to its EV transition in the U.S. compared to its rivals, according to Bloomberg.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO