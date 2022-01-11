ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Museums

Famous masterpiece turned into world’s first 717gigapixel painting will blow your mind – see it up close

By Charlotte Edwards
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UmStY_0dixWT5Y00

A FAMOUS museum has released what it claims is the “largest and most detailed photograph of any artwork”.

You may recognise the painting in question as it's a world renowned masterpiece.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lOlDv_0dixWT5Y00
Rembrandt's The Night Watch can be viewed in close detail like never before Credit: Rijksmuseum
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L4bmf_0dixWT5Y00
The original painting is famous for its use of light and darkness Credit: AP

The Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam has released a super detialed scan of Rembrandt van Rijn’s 1642 masterpiece 'The Night Watch'.

The 717 gigapixel image is free to view on the museum's website.

It lets you look at the painting in a way that wouldn't even be possible if you went to see it in person.

The only other way of viewing the painting like this would be pressing your nose up right against it and even then you'd need good eyesight.

The 12 by 14 foot painting is the focus of a research and restoration project called “Operation Night Watch.”

The detailed scan is part of that research.

It's actually made up of 8,439 individual photographs taken with a high-tech camera.

Artificial intelligence was used to help stitch the photos together and form one big image.

The Rijksmuseum said in a statement: "The Operation Night Watch research team has succeeded in making an extremely detailed photograph of The Night Watch.

"This 717 gigapixel image is available for viewing from today on the Rijksmuseum website at rijksmuseum.nl/Nightwatch.

"It is the largest and most detailed photograph of any artwork, and is four times sharper than its predecessor, which the Rijksmuseum published around 18 months ago.

"This means it is now possible to zoom in even further on minute, pin-sharp particles of pigment in The Night Watch."

The scan lets you zoom in such intense detail that you can see cracks in the painting.

Each pixel in the scan shows just 5 micrometers of the original painting.

The Rijksmuseum website also has a version of the painting with its missing sides restored.

The painting had two sections stripped in 1715 so it could fit into Amsterdam's City Hall.

It's hoped the detailed scan will aid further research of the masterpiece and also help to document how it ages.

Robert Erdmann, senior scientist at the Rijksmuseum, said: "Making this image has been a great challenge.

"There were many people who thought it was impossible, and who thought the Operation Night Watch team were crazy to even attempt it.

"We have surpassed ourselves in what can justifiably be described as a world-class achievement."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49gYQt_0dixWT5Y00
The scan is so detailed you can see cracks in the paint Credit: Rijksmuseum
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rhnA1_0dixWT5Y00
It would be hard to spot details like this if you viewed the painting in person in the Rijksmuseum Credit: Rijksmuseum

In other news, Nasa thinks the James Webb Space Telescope will likely be hit by space debris.

Donald Trump looks set to launch his Truth Social app next month.

And, a viral video on TikTok has pointed out a key feature you should be using if you want more views on the app.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Royal fans amazed by Archie’s hair in Meghan and Harry’s new Christmas card – and they love Lilibet’s too

ROYAL fans were left delighted after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released their 2021 Christmas card - with the couple's adorable children stealing the limelight. After the pair, who live in Los Angeles, released the card - which featured a picture taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski in the summer - fans were quick to comment on two-year-old Archie's flame-red hair.
CELEBRITIES
Robb Report

If This Painting Turns Out to Be a Real Caravaggio, It Could Be Worth $57 Million

The Spanish government granted protected status to a small oil painting, believed by some experts to be the work of the Italian Baroque master Caravaggio, as of yesterday, reported The Guardian. Declared an item of cultural interest, the new protected status will give experts additional time to study the painting in the hopes of determining its true authorship, as it was previously believed to be a mere copy. In a statement, the regional government of Madrid described the painting as “an example of the excellence and pictorial mastery of the Italian naturalism,” with significant influence on 17th-century painting in the region. The painting, titled The...
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rembrandt
Person
Donald Trump
mymodernmet.com

Explore Rembrandt’s Famous Painting “The Night Watch” in New 717-Gigapixel Photo

Rembrandt van Rijn is perhaps the most well-known of the Dutch Masters. During the Golden Age of the Netherlands, his expressive brushwork conjured realistic scenes and expressive portraits. The Night Watch is chief among his masterpieces. The iconic painting is a 12-by-14-foot canvas illustrating 34 figures of an early modern militia. Now, this monumental work can be explored in microscopic detail through a 717-gigapixel photograph of the work.
PHOTOGRAPHY
tatler.com

Two for the price of one: hidden painting discovered under Botticelli masterpiece up for auction

In the Renaissance, it was common practice for artists to reuse old canvases to create their masterpieces, with many loath to waste expensive materials. It was certainly the case if that artwork was painted onto a wooden-framed canvas, which was notoriously expensive. So it is unsurprising, really, to discover that the great Italian artist Botticelli painted another composition underneath his famed Man of Sorrows, which is the star lot in Sotheby's Master Paintings sale later this month.
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pixel#Painting#Amsterdam#Museum
IFLScience

This Is What Nostradamus Actually Predicted Would Happen In 2022

If you've spent enough time on the Internet towards the end of the year, you've probably come across a fair few "this is what famed astrologer Nostradamus predicted for next year" articles. A lot of them tend to make out like the predictions are set in stone, as though Nostradamus was sat in the 1500s writing "and in 2021 you'll all be dealing with COVID, which is going to be an absolute nightmare, but brace yourselves because in 2022 Chris Pratt's voicing Mario."
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

Daughters reveal how they only learned that their mother was a secret Bletchley Park codebreaker who helped steal Hitler's biggest war secrets after she died aged 89

The inspiring story of a Bletchley Park codebreaker who put aside personal anguish to help defeat the Germans has been revealed 76 years later. Former accounts clerk Daisy Lawrence deciphered intercepted enemy messages between the Japanese, Germans and Italians in her top secret role. She showed incredible mental fortitude as...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Paintings
Indy100

Footage captures moment massive coconut crab snaps golf club in half with just its claw

Footage of a massive Coconut crab snapping a golf club in half with its claw on Christmas Island has gone viral after the footage was shared on Reddit. In the clip, a group of friends, who have just finished the sixth hole on a course on Christmas Island, an Australian territory located in the Indian Ocean recorded footage of the enormous creature which had scaled up one of the men’s golfing bags and latched itself onto a club.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Meet Earth's first GIANT! Huge reptile with a 6.5ft skull, a 56ft-long body and a weight of 40 TONNES roamed the ocean of what is now Nevada 246 million years ago

A giant reptile with a 56-feet-long body that weighed in at a whopping 40 tonnes prowled the ocean of what is now Nevada some 246 million years ago. The creature — 'Cymbospondylus youngorum' — may have been Earth's first giant creature, palaeontologists led from the Universities of Bonn have reported.
WILDLIFE
d1softballnews.com

A huge reservoir of water is discovered on Mars, and that changes everything

Valles Marineris is a sort of Martian Grand Canyon, only it is 4000 kilometers long, 200 wide and 7 deep. An immense geological structure that extends over a quarter of the planet’s circumference. New research done in collaboration by the European and Russian Space Agencies has now found high...
ASTRONOMY
Interesting Engineering

An Unknown Body Part Was Just Discovered in the Human Anatomy

A team of researchers led by senior lecturer Dr. Szilvia Mezey from the Department of Biomedicine at the University of Basel and Professor Jens Christoph Türp from the University Center for Dental Medicine Basel (UZB) has discovered a new part in the human body, a deep third layer of muscle in the masseter muscle, a muscle which is critical for chewing.
SCIENCE
allthatsinteresting.com

Meet The Yowie, The Bigfoot-Like Cryptid That’s Terrified Australia For Centuries

A 2021 report of a Yowie in Queensland is just another in a long series of alleged encounters with this terrifying creature of Aboriginal myth. From snakes to scorpions, the Australian Outback infamously contains a wealth of fearsome animals. But legend also states that this vast wilderness is home to more than one mythical creature — including a Bigfoot-like beast called a Yowie.
WILDLIFE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
305K+
Followers
5K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy