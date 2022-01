Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are playing an increasingly outsized role in strengthening and transforming industries around the world. The global AI market value is expected to reach $267 billion by 2027, and the technology is expected to contribute $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030. While the technology is still in its infancy in some industries, other sectors are testing the waters, and still others are already reaping the benefits from their AI/ML transformation and charting a path for their industries.

COMPUTERS ・ 10 DAYS AGO