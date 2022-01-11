ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grimes, IA

Grimes To Build $8.5 Million Library

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Grimes, IA) -- A fast-growing Des Moines suburb has outgrown it's once, small-town public library. Grimes is planning a new $8.5 million dollar library. Director Cheryl Heid says the current...

