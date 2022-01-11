Grimes To Build $8.5 Million Library

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — With the omicron wave of COVID cases still surging, more downtown San Francisco workplaces are stuck trying to figure out if, how, and when they’ll return to their offices in some capacity. Leonid Plotkin, a small business owner in San Francisco’s Financial District, is watching closely. “The most important thing probably is if offices just re-open their doors for their employees, at least part of the week,” he said. Plotkin has managed to keep his barber shop open throughout the pandemic, but as a business that relies on walk-in customers who work traditional 9-5 jobs in the Financial District,...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO