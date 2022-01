Even without a testosterone-heavy, stylized hack-and-slash action movie from director Zack Snyder that romanticized them, the warriors of ancient Sparta had already gone down as some of the most scarily macho figures in all of world history. I think my favorite story is from the time when an enemy army — led by the father of Alexander the Great — was just outside the city-state of Sparta, and they sent the Spartans a warning note. Basically saying c’mon guys, just surrender. You and your people are in for a world of hurt if we get inside. I’d like to imagine that the Spartans didn’t even blink when they sent back the most passive-aggressive yet supremely cool one-word reply: “If.” Snyder, for his part, depicted similar examples of bad-assery like that one in 2007’s 300 (which is now streaming on Netflix).

