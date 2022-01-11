'I'm tired of being quiet': Biden says KILL the filibuster to pass voting rights, calls January 6 a 'COUP' and claims Republicans are passing 'anti-voting laws' nationwide with another attack on Trump

President Joe Biden declared on Tuesday he was 'tired of being quiet' on voting rights and demanded the Senate kill the filibuster in order to pass federal legislation.

In a fiery speech in Atlanta, given in the courtyard of four historically black colleges, Biden defended his past action on voting rights amid a boycott from local civil rights leaders who are frustrated with the lack of action from his administration.

He attacked Donald Trump by name and called out Republicans for passing 'anti-voting' laws in states around the country. And he denounced the January 6th insurrection in the Capitol as a 'coup.'

The President's speech came just hours after Democratic Senator Joe Manchin said again that he would not back removing the filibuster to pass voting rights and amid Republican claims Democrats want to federalize elections.

'I have been having these quiet conversations with members of Congress for the last two months,' Biden said of his work on voting rights. And then he slammed the podium as the crowd cheered, declaring: 'I'm tired of being quiet!'

And he attacked the Senate, an institute he served in for 36 years.

'Sadly, the United States Senate designed to be the world's greatest deliberative body, has been rendered a shell of its former self,' he said.

He called on the Senate to change its rules to bypass the 60-vote threshold needed to advance two voting bills. Republicans are in opposition to such a move and two Democratic senators, Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, are also leery of doing so.

'I believe the threat to democracy is so great that we must find a way to pass these voting rights bills. Debate them, vote, let the majority prevail. And at that very minute it was blocked, we had no option but to change the Senate rules, including getting rid of the filibuster for this,' Biden said.

The crowd of a few hundred burst into applause at his words.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer has vowed to try and push a rules change but it's unclear how his move would succeed without all 50 Democratic senators.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell has slammed Schumer's attempt to try and change how the chamber runs and Manchin's opposition could be a death blow.

'We need some good rules changes to make the place work better. But getting rid of the filibuster doesn’t make it work better,' Manchin told reporters.

He has allowed he might be open to a formal rules change – based on two-thirds of those voting present to do so. He called that a case of 'Democrats, Republicans changing the rules to make the place work better. Getting rid of the filibuster doesn’t make it work better,' he underlined.

In his remarks, Biden also slammed Trump for inciting the January 6th insurrection, which he called a 'coup.' He slammed Trump and Republicans for their 'big lie' - referring Trump's false claim he won the election - and berated them for using it to pass what he called 'anti-voting laws.'

Biden tied much of his argument for voting rights to the January 6th riot, where Trump supporters marched on the Capitol to try and stop the certificaition of the 2020 presidential election.

'The defeated former president and his supporters use the big lie about the 2020 election to fuel torrent and torment and anti-voting laws. New laws designed to suppress your vote, to subvert our elections,' the president said.

'The goal of the former president and his allies is to disenfranchise anyone who votes against them,' Biden charged.

And he criticized Republican lawmakers for not doing more.

'Not a single Republican has displayed the courage to stand up to a defeated president to protect America's right to vote. Not one. Not one,' he said.

The president tried to rally lawmakers to his side by invoking history.

'There's one thing every senator, every American should remember -- history has never been kind to those who have sided with voter suppression over voters' rights. And it will be less kind for those that side with election subversion,' he said.

'Each one of the members of the senate is going to be judged by history on where they stood before the vote and where they stood after the vote. There's no escape,' Biden said.

'Let's get this done,' he said in conclusion.

Before his remarks, he told supporters to 'keep the faith' after he and Vice President Kamala Harris laid a wreath at the tomb of Martin Luther King Jr.

Biden pulled down his face mask to make his message clear, speaking at the Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, where King and Rep. John Lewis had their funeral services.

'Keep the faith,' he said when asked what he had to say to activists who are disappointed in him and whether he has the votes needed to pass voting legislation.

The president and vice president held a private meeting with the King family for over an hour on Tuesday, ahead of what the White House is billing as a landmark speech on voting rights.

Afterward, Biden and Harris joined them at the crypt where Martin and Coretta Scott King are buried. Martin Luther King III placed the wreath before the large marble tomb, which sits on a stone stage in the middle of a fountain, with family members looking. Biden and Harris stood in silence in front of the graves, heads bowed. No one spoke.

But the president is facing growing frustration from some civil rights activists that his administration has not done more to boost voting access by overcoming a GOP blockade in the Senate and head off Republican efforts in the states.

Several local activists are boycotting his speech.

Before he left the White House on Tuesday, the president told a reporter he was 'insulted' by a question asking why Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams isn't going to his Atlanta voting rights speech. He insisted it was a scheduling mix up and not a snub.

Asked if he was insulted by the absence of Abrams – which Biden described as a scheduling conflict – he responded: 'I’m insulted that you asked the question,' before flashing a quick grin.

He explained: 'I spoke to Stacey this morning. We have a great relationship. We got our scheduling mixed up. I talked to her at length this morning. We're all on the same page, and everything's fine.'

Abrams' campaign said on Monday she would not be at the president's event because of 'conflict' but didn't detail what the conflict was. Several local civil rights activists are boycotting the president's speech because of what they call a lack of action on the part of the administration.

Asked what he risked politically with the speech, given the fight in the Senate over the filibuster, Biden responded: 'I risk not saying what I believe. That’s what I risk. This is one of those defining moments. It really is.'

Said Biden: 'People are going to be judged, where were they before and where were they after the vote. History is going to judge this – it's that consequential. And so the risk is making sure people understand just how important this is,' he said.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was confronted with questions about Abrams' absence en route to Georgia, where Biden has a full schedule of events planned.

'He understands scheduling conflicts and how they appear in your life,' she said. 'We have a full plane of congressional leaders and advocates for voting rights,' she added.

In order for Senate rules to be changed, Biden needs all 50 of his Democratic senators on board. Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema have raised concerns about eliminating the filibuster, which removes the 60-vote threshold to advance legislation.

Psaki wouldn't respond direct to a question from DailyMail.com about whether Manchin and Sinema had been invited. She said Biden shares the frustrations of activists.

'The Senate is not functioning how it should be functioning,' she said. She said lawmakers should be asking themselves 'Which side of history are you going to be on?' and said: 'It will be pretty clear that the president is speaking directly to the Senate and all members of the Senate.'

Manchin once again said Tuesday that he is not keen with changes to the Senate's filibuster rules.

'We need some good rules changes to make the place work better. But getting rid of the filibuster doesn’t make it work better,' Manchin told reporters.

He has allowed he might be open to a formal rules change – based on two-thirds of those voting present to do so. He called that 'Democrats, Republicans changing the rules to make the place work better. Getting rid of the filibuster doesn’t make it work better.'

But Democrats are discussing pushing through the change on a simple majority vote, amid an ongoing Republican filibuster of voting rights legislation. Without Manchin, such an effort would fail.

Amid the high-powered focus on the chamber's rules, Senate Republicans are threatening to force votes on a slew of bills designed to split the Democratic caucus and take over the floor agenda should Majority Leader Charles Schumer carry out his threat to push through a change in Senate filibuster rules for voting rights.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has been leading a Republican filibuster against the bills, threatened to use Senate rules to call up a raft of legislation in response – including bills that might peel off a vote a or two from vulnerable Democrats.

'Since Sen. Schumer is hellbent on trying to break the Senate, Republicans will show how this reckless action would have immediate consequences,' McConnell vowed.

Five U.S. senators will join the president on the trip – but not Manchin or Sinema.

VOTING RIGHTS GROUPS BOYCOTTING EVENT

The Asian American Advocacy Fund

Atlanta North Georgia Labor Council

Black Voters Matter Fund

GALEO Impact Fund

New Georgia Project Action Fund

Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams will miss event

Ahead of the trip, the groups asked Biden not to come to the state without a plan to pass voting rights legislation and some are now boycotting the president's event.

'We're beyond speeches. We're beyond events,' LaTosha Brown, co-founder of Black Voters Matter told reporters Monday in a briefing. 'What we are demanding is federal legislation.'

The Asian American Advocacy Fund, Black Voters Matter Action Fund, GALEO Impact Fund, Inc., New Georgia Project Action Fund and Black Voters Matter announced ahead of Biden's visit that they will not attend.

Abrams' campaign did not detail the 'conflict' that is causing her to miss the president's speech. Her voting rights advocacy worked helped Biden win the state of Georgia in the 2020 election.

The White House, in response to the boycotss, blasted out a list of civil rights leaders attending the speech, including high-profile names like the Rev. Jesse Jackson, the Rev. Al Sharpton, NAACP President Derrick Johnson, People for the American Way President Ben Jealous, and Fighting for Our Vote's Leah Daughtry.

Bernice King, chief executive at the King Center and daughter of Martin Luther King Jr., will meet with the president during his trip and be at his speech but says she is frustrated by the lack of progress on federal legislation.

'Just as my father went to the White House with (President Lyndon B.) Johnson and then went to the streets in Selma, Alabama, I'm with the whole process,' she told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

GEORGIA'S ELECTION LAW: AN OVERHAUL OF THE VOTE

In March, Republicans in the Georgia state legislature passed a bill transforming votes across the state in the wake of the 2020 Presidential election.

'The facts are this new law will expand voting access in the Peach State,' Governor Brian Kemp said at the time, but Democrats and critics have suggested this is not the case.

Biden narrowly won Georgia by a margin of 0.23 per cent and 11,779 votes. The count in the state lasted for days after the ballots closed on November 3 and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced an audit by hand on November 11.

The changes have sparked lawsuits, pressure on big businesses and prompted Major League Baseball to move the 2021 All Star Game away from Atlanta in protest.

The changes signed into law in March include:

A Georgia state driver's license number, ID card number, date of birth and the last four digits of a social security number or another approved form of identification must be printed on the outside of an absentee ballot.

Drop boxes are limited to one per every 100,000 active registered voters and are only accessible during advanced voting.

Voters have to request a mail-in ballot 11 days before the election, instead of four days before in 2020.

Absentee ballots must be issued 25 days before a federal primary, general election or special election or 22 days before a municipal general election or primary.

Return of absentee ballots must be verified by 5pm on the day after the election.

Ballots must be printed in black and white ink on security paper.

Two early-voting periods are required on a Saturday for each county, with optional voting on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hours can be extended from 7am to 7pm.

Non-poll workers are banned from soliciting signatures or votes from people waiting on line.

Sharing or the display of campaign materials is also restricted at voting booths.

Offering food, drink, money of gifts to voters on line is prohibited.

Training under oath will be provided for poll watchers.

Voting 'buses' or mobile/movable booths will be used only in an emergency.

The State Election Board, under certain conditions, would be able to replace local election superintendents.

Secretary of State will no longer serve as chair of the State Election Board.

CRITICISM OF GEORGIA'S ELECTION LAWS

Democrats and voting rights advocates say the new rules are meant to suppress turnout after Donald Trump, Republicans and their supporters pushed election fraud claims and reduced trust in the process.

Critics suggest too much power is being given to the State Election Board and the demotion of the secretary of state was revenge for Brad Raffensperger refusing Trump's request to overturn the election results.

Stricter ID laws will make it harder for certain groups - including minorities, the poor, and people with disabilities - to cast their votes.

Less mobile forms of voting will make it more difficult for Georgians with disabilities.

Critics say the reduction of drop boxes will negatively impact turnout in areas that are more populous and lean Democrat.

The law banning people from handing out food or water on lines criminalizes people who help voters forced to wait on longer lines with mail-in ballots restricted, critics say. But self-service water is available if it is not attended.

Biden's travel to the home state of civil rights icons the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and John Lewis is deeply symbolic. Georgia was also ground zero in the 2020 presidential election, where Donald Trump falsely claimed Democrats stole votes to hand Biden a victory there.

The state also has two competitive races this fall: Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is in a tough re-election bid. Abrams is making a second attempt to become governor.

Republicans are hopeful they can win back control of the House in the upcoming election. The party of the sitting president traditionally loses seats in the midterm election. The Senate will be a tougher slog.After the 2020 election, Georgia was one of many Republican-controlled states that passed new voting rules.

Democrats and their allies have expressed concern about the slew of state legislation, which they claim will make it harder for minorities and disadvantaged groups to votes.

They note this legislation has come in the aftermath of Trump's 'big lie' – the former president has repeatedly and falsely claimed he won the 2020 election, arguing without proof that he is the victim of voter fraud.

In the 2020 presidential election, Georgia was decided by fewer than 13,000 votes. Biden was the first Democrat to win the state since Bill Clinton.

In June, Biden's Justice Department announced it was suing Georgia over the state's new election law, which the department claims will deny black voters equal access to the ballot.

Under provisions in the law, the number of drop boxes for absentee ballots has dwindled in highly populated and racially diverse areas. Four large counties that make up the core of metropolitan Atlanta — Fulton, Cobb, DeKalb and Gwinnett — will have no more than 23 drop boxes in the upcoming election, down from the 94 available in 2020.

Between January 1 and December 7, 2021, at least 19 states passed 34 laws restricting access to voting, the nonpartisan Brennan Center found. More than 440 bills with provisions that restrict voting access have been introduced in 49 states in the 2021 legislative sessions, the center said.

To counter the state laws, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer wants to pass two pieces of legislation - the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the Freedom to Vote Act – by Jan. 17, Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

And he's threatening to change Senate rules to get it done.

But his plan to go 'nuclear' and change the Senate rules to allow the legislation to proceed with a simple majority vote faces opposition from two of his own: Manchin and Sinema.

'I'm hoping we can come to an agreement to fix them. Every American has the right to vote and should be protected. I mean, we all feel that and I can't believe that we can get enough all of us to agree on just that,' Manchin told reporters in the Capitol on Monday.

But he seemed to stick firm on his opposition to the nuclear option. He noted the filibuster has been a tradition in the Senate for 232 years.

'We need to be very cautious what we do,' he said. 'That's what we've always had for 232 years. That's what makes us different than any place else in the world.'

Republicans are solidly opposed to the voting rights legislation, calling it an attempt to federalize elections they argue should be run by states.

They have said they will filibuster any attempt to pass federal legislation. That means Schumer would have to take the so-called 'nuclear' option, in which he holds a vote to change the rules to bypass the 60-vote threshold to advance the legislation.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell accused Democrats of perpetuating their own 'big lie' – that there is an 'evil anti-voting conspiracy.'

'The Senate Democratic leaders are trying to use a Big Lie to bully and berate their own members into breaking their word, breaking the rules, and breaking the Senate,' McConnell said Monday on the Senate floor.

'We're going to spend all week sounding the alarm on the radical takeovers that some Democrats want to pull off,' he added.

Schumer fired back that McConnell's 'line of argument is gas-lighting, pure and simple.'

Republicans are also threatening to force votes on issues ranging from the Keystone XL pipeline to abortion rules to a U.S-Mexico border wall if Democrats try to eliminate the filibuster, The Hill reported.

Democrats are seeking to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, named after the late Congressman and civil rights activist. It would replace part of the 1965 Voting Rights Act that the U.S. Supreme Court struck down in 2013.

The bill would also restore voters' ability to challenge laws, such as those related redistricting or voter ID requirements that could be seen as discriminatory

It passed the House in August 219-212 along straight party lines.

The Senate is also trying to approve the Freedom to Vote Act. Manchin took the lead on this legislation after he and other senators couldn't support the House-passed For The People Act.

The Freedom to Vote Act tones down provisions in the House bill that expanded voter registration, early voting, mail-in voting and restrictions on campaign finance. It also makes Election Day a holiday.