Adele commands attention in a pellegrina clerical cape and ballgown as she eats on forbidden fruit in teaser clip for Oh My God music video

Adele delighted fans as she shared another teaser of the music video for her second single, Oh My God from her new album, 30, on Tuesday evening.

The singer, 30, took to Instagram ahead of its premiere on Wednesday morning to share a 25-second clip.

In reference to the single's title, the video was filled with religious connotations with Adele wearing a pellegrina clerical cape atop of a glamorous ballgown.

Exciting: Adele delighted fans as she shared another teaser of the music video for her second single, Oh My God from her new album, 30, on Tuesday evening

Standing in front of a halo, the songstress threw her arms wide, before it went to another clip of Adele biting an apple- in reference to Eve eating the forbidden fruit.

Elsewhere a dancer slithered across a floor, while others performed acrobatics with fire.

Adele captioned the black and white video: 'Oh My God video, tomorrow 9am PST / 12pm EST / 5pm UK time.'

Countdown: The singer, 30, took to Instagram ahead of its premiere on Wednesday morning to share a 25-second clip

Wow: Standing in front of a halo, the songstress could be seen throwing her arms wide, before it went to another clip of Adele biting an apple- in reference to Eve eating the forbidden fruit

Be a style superhero like Adele wearing a Louis Vuitton cape

Adele has had social media in a spin this week with the teaser of her new music video, and naturally here at Fashion Finder HQ we're transfixed with the outfits.

This cape and brocade dress look is a showstopper, and we've tracked it down as a custom creation by Louis Vuitton.

Based on the label's Spring/Summer 2022 collection, we love the chic cropped style of Adele's cape, which is bringing the look straight into 2022.

The perfect low maintenance cover up for nights out or occasions, it's giving us fashion food for thought for wedding season.

As a custom design Adele's look is not available to buy, but click the model image to shop the new collection. Or, take a look at the cool capes for all budgets in the carousel.

DailyMail.com may earn commission on sales from these product links

...NOW GET ONE LIKE IT

Religious connotations: In reference to the single's title, the video was filled with religious connotations with Adele wearing a pellegrina clerical cape atop of a glamorous ballgown

And fans waited with baited breath for the release. One wrote in the comment section: 'Oh my God cannot wait'.

Another added: 'The legendary queen is back', while a third chimed: 'This is going to be epic!!!!'.

On Saturday, the Chasing Pavements hitmaker looked ravishing in a red off-the-shoulder satin gown teamed with a diamond necklace and earrings as she posed with an apple for the sultry shot shared to Instagram.

Dramatic: Elsewhere a dancer slithered across a floor, while others performed acrobatics with fire

Racy: Another dancer straddled a dancer on a chair

One to watch: Adele captioned the black and white video: 'Oh My God video, tomorrow 9am PST / 12pm EST / 5pm UK time'

Oozing old school Hollywood glamour, Adele rocked a smokey eye, fluttery long lashes and dark rouge lips, while her caramel locks were slicked back in a wet-look style.

It comes after Adele showed she has no sign of slowing down in her music comeback as she teased a glimpse of a new music video for her track, Oh My God.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the Tottenham native shared a 15-second black and white snippet from the video as the camera panned across a dark room before centering on Adele.

Lady in red: Adele looked sensational in a ravishing red off-the-shoulder satin gown on Saturday as she shared a stunning teaser snap from her new music video Oh My God

As the melody played in the background, suddenly Adele was illuminated by a bright light, revealing she was wearing a striking floral glove with a white cape and long gloves.

Cutting to black once again, the video revealed that the video will drop on January 12 at 9AM PT/ 12PM ET/ 5PM GMT.

Adele captioned the clip: 'Rested and Re-Set! Feeling ready for 2022, there’s so much coming, I’m excited for you all to see it x'.

It's been a bumper year for the star who returned to the top of the charts earlier this year with Easy On Me, her first single since 2016.

Adele claimed her fourth consecutive UK number one album and the fastest selling of 2021 with her latest LP, 30.

The album broke the record for the most-streamed album in a day globally by a UK artist in Spotify history.

Additionally, Adele broke the record for the most streamed UK artist globally in a day in Spotify history.

As a result of her success, Adele made £28 million in one year from the two companies that bank profits from her successful recording career.

The singer also led the nominations for the 2022 BRIT Awards, with an impressive four nods.

And after the success of the follow up album 30, the star has also landed nods in the Song of the Year, Album of the Year and Pop, R&B categories.

Adele is also set to make an average of more than $2 million a show on her upcoming Las Vegas concert residency Weekends With Adele.

The London native, who shares nine-year-old son Angelo with her ex-husband Simon Konecki, was inspired to write the album while going through her divorce.