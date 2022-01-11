Medicare premiums for 2022 could be reduced to help millions of Americans

MILLIONS of seniors could be offered lower Medicare premiums for 2022 after a drug to treat Alzheimer's disease cost less than expected.

Medicare's Part B standard premiums are set to jump 14.5% this year, meaning those relying on the coverage will pay more than $21 extra a month.

Medicare provides coverage to millions and premiums are going up this year

In addition to the standard premium, the deductible for Part B is also increasing in 2022, from $203 to $233.

That's a 14.8% increase from 2021 to 2022.

This sudden increase in premiums is due to inflation, which is pushing up the price of goods and services following the pandemic.

However, there’s a chance that Medicare Part B premiums for 2022 could actually be reduced.

It comes after Biogen - the manufacturers of Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm - enacted a 50% price drop on January 1, 2022.

On Monday, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra announced he is instructing the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to reassess this year’s standard premium after the "dramatic price change".

The larger-than-expected premiums were announced in November last year.

About half of the Medicare premium increase was attributed to the potential cost of covering Aduhelm, meaning it's now based on out-dated information.

It's also not yet decided whether Medicare would cover it, and if so, to what extent.

A CMS spokesperson said the agency is “reviewing the secretary’s statement to determine next steps”.

Medicare officials are expected to release a preliminary decision on whether it will cover Aduhelm at all or limit its use to certain patients this week.

A final decision should come in the spring.

Why was there a dramatic price reduction?

Michel Vounatsos, chief executive officer at Biogen, said the goal of the price change is to help lower costs for Alzheimer's patients.

With this price reduction, the company is hoping to provide treatment for 50,000 more patients.

Mr Vounatsos said: “Over the past several months, we have listened to the feedback of our stakeholders, and we are now taking important actions to improve patient access to Aduhelm.

"Too many patients are not being offered the choice of Aduhelm due to financial considerations and are thus progressing beyond the point of benefitting from the first treatment to address an underlying pathology of Alzheimer’s disease.

"We recognize that this challenge must be addressed in a way that is perceived to be sustainable for the U.S. healthcare system.”

