Main Library hosts GPISD art exhibit

The Grand Prairie Library art exhibit is part of a nationwide exhibit showcasing 3,000 pieces of art by students, educators and artists.

29 Pieces, a Dallas-based arts nonprofit, is launching art exhibits in Dallas and across the country for The American LOVE Project – a positive grassroots response to the divisions in our country, dramatically exemplified by the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the United States Capitol. This project aims to plant a seed in each participant – a seed bearing possibilities of LOVE and compassion necessary to the work of repairing social wounds and divisions.

Starting January 6, 2022, LOVE artwork will be available to view at key exhibit locations throughout Dallas and across the U.S. for the public to view at no cost. 29 Pieces worked with students, educators and artists in 24 states, the District of Columbia and four countries outside the U.S. who created artwork and submitted it to the nonprofit organization.

More than 3,000 works of art from across the nation were submitted for The American LOVE Project. Participants include Grand Prairie ISD, Dallas ISD, and schools in Maine, Minnesota, Nebraska, Kansas, Arkansas, Pennsylvania, Florida, Kentucky and more. These earnest expressions of hope for our country can be viewed on the dedicated project website.

IN-PERSON EXHIBIT LOCATIONS & ONLINE GALLERIES

Grand Prairie Main Library (January 10 through February 28, 2022) – The art exhibit features 90 artworks by GPISD students using techniques such as painting, markers, collage and lettering. Many draw their inspiration from a quote meaningful to the young artist. This exhibit was curated by Judith Stone-Nunneley, GPISD Artist-in-Residence and Visual Arts Coordinator of Grand Prairie ISD. The Main Library is located at 901 Conover Dr.

Dallas Love Field Airport (January 6 through April 2022) – Project installation near the baggage claim includes art from across the U.S. The Performance Stage LED will also feature a rotation of LOVE art. Pending plans include LOVE art sticker distributions to be held during the week of Valentine’s Day (week of Random Acts of Love).

Downtown Dallas near Main Street/Akard (January 6 through mid-February 2022) – One 80 ft by 12 ft installation will decorate the facade of the previous Iron Cactus restaurant location with a print installation that will showcase more than 150 pieces of collected art. With the help of Downtown Dallas Inc. and Thomas Printworks, 29 Pieces will install outdoor LOVE exhibits of The American LOVE Project on walls, doors and windows at the intersection of Main and Akard which is the location of a tragic chapter in Dallas history. 29 Pieces hopes to bring the creative energy of art, love, and compassion to this place.

American Airlines Center (January 6 – February 17) – LOVE Project art will be featured on AAC electronic board and giant LED Board at the Plaza Entrance for two months which will highlight more than 300 pieces in 28 one-minute video presentations. The Platinum Level will also showcase high-resolution reprints of the collected art for the viewing pleasure of thousands of AAC guests.

The American LOVE Project Online Gallery - https://www.theamericanloveproject.org/

“It’s been an eye-opening and hopeful experience to work with people of all ages and backgrounds across the country on this project and get their heartfelt expressions of love, unity and healing,” Karen Blessen, Founder and Artistic Director of 29 Pieces, Executive Director of The American LOVE Project said. “We hope everyone will take the time to experience inspiration and healing through the children’s voices and their art.”

“LOVE” PROJECT INTERVIEWS & ART COMPETITION

In addition to the in-person exhibits on dedicated online art gallery, 29 Pieces will launch online interviews starting Thursday, January 6, 2022, with teachers and artists from Grand Prairie, Dallas, Washington DC, Atlanta, Minnesota, New York, Kentucky and Kansas. All interviews (live and non-live) will be featured on 29 Pieces’ Facebook page for the public and media to view.