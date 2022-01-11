ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

No. 23 Providence at Creighton called off because of virus

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23N5h7_0dixRU4u00
Providence's Noah Horchler (14) grabs a rebound on a shot by St. John's Esahia Nyiwe, third from left, during the first half of an NCAA basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

The Big East has announced that No. 23 Providence’s game at Creighton on Tuesday night has been canceled because of COVID-19 issues in the Friars’ program.

The conference office will attempt to reschedule the game.

This is the third Big East game Creighton has had called off because of COVID-19 in opponents’ programs.

Providence had a game against Georgetown canceled last month because of COVID-19 in the Hoyas’ program.

In the two months since the Division I college basketball season began, about 775 games have been postponed or canceled because of COVID-19 -- more than 400 women’s games and nearly 370 men’s games. The majority of the COVID-related cancellations and postponements came in mid-to-late December.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Winter descends on Northeastern in Drexel’s 76-68 win

BOSTON (AP) — Camren Winter scored a season-high 26 points and Amari Williams had a double-double and Drexel beat Northeastern 76-68 on Saturday. Williams scored 12 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked five shots. Melik Martin scored 12 and Xavier Bell 11 for the Dragons (7-6, 2-1 Colonial Athletic Association.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Gonzales, No. 18 BYU women roll past LMU 77-37

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shaylee Gonzales scored 19 points with five rebounds, five assists and five steals and No. 18 BYU coasted to a 77-37 victory over Loyola Marymount on Saturday for its fifth straight win. Lauren Gustin and Paisley Harding added 14 points apiece for the Cougars (14-1,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Associated Press

Towson holds off Elon from the line, wins 59-54

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Nicolas Timberlake and Juwan Gray each hit two free throws in the final seconds as Towson held on to beat Elon, 59-54 on Saturday. Cameron Holden scored 24 points to lead Towson (12-5, 3-1 Colonial Athletic Association), which won its third straight. Gray added 14 points and nine rebounds.
ELON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Basketball
Providence, RI
Health
Providence, RI
College Basketball
City
Providence, RI
Providence, RI
College Sports
Providence, RI
Sports
The Associated Press

Chicago State gets first conference road win in five years

Brandon Betson scored 18 points and Chicago State defeated Lamar 67-56 on Saturday for the Cougars’ first conference road victory since the 2016-17 season. Fayour Chukwukelu added 14 points, Coreyoun Rushin had 13 points and 10 rebounds. Dominique Alexander also scored 13 points and Noah Bigirumwami had 11 rebounds for Chicago State (6-13, 2-4 Western Athletic Conference).
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Young scores 15, Charlotte topples UTSA 62-53

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jahmir Young scored 15 points and Charlotte defeated UTSA 62-53 on Saturday. Robert Braswell added 14 points and Jackson Threadgill scored 11 for the 49ers (9-5, 2-0 C-USA). Christian Tucker led the Roadrunners (7-11, 0-5) with 10 points. Five players scored six. —- More AP...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgetown#Hoyas#Division I College#Covid#Ap
The Associated Press

Buton, Hugley grind down Louisville in 65-53 win

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jamarius Burton scored 20 points and John Hugley added 19 and Pittsburgh won for the second time in three games with a 65-53 win over Louisville on Saturday. Burton and Hugley each collared eight rebounds and Mouhamadou Gueye and Femi Odukale both scored 10. El Ellis...
NBA
The Associated Press

Mitchell has 20, leads Rhode Island over UMass 81-68

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Makhel Mitchell scored 20 points to lead Rhode Island to an 81-68 win over UMass on Saturday. Mitchell made 10 of 15 shots. Ishmael El-Amin scored 16 points for the Rams (11-4, 2-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Malik Martin had 11 points and seven rebounds. Jalen Carey also had 11 points.
AMHERST, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Creighton University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
The Associated Press

Balanced Princeton holds off Brown, 76-74

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Tosan Evbuomwan scored 21 points to lead five in double figures as Princeton held off Brown for a 76-74 victory on Saturday. Drew Friberg and Ryan Langborg added 15 points apiece for Princeton (13-3, 3-0 Ivy League). Ethan Wright had 13 points and Matt Allocco 10. Friberg made five 3-pointers.
PRINCETON, NJ
The Associated Press

Davis scores 24, SMU defeats Tulane 75-66

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Kendric Davis scored 24 points and SMU defeated Tulane 75-66 on Saturday. Emmanuel Bandoumel scored 17 points for the Mustangs (13-4, 4-1 American Athletic Conference). Michael Weathers had 11 points. Marcus Weathers added 10 points and 10 rebounds. Jalen Cook led the Green Wave (7-8,...
BASKETBALL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

722K+
Followers
374K+
Post
324M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy