ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, IA

Car Crashes Into Starmont School Bus With 40 Students Onboard

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago

(Arlington, IA) — Authorities in northeast Iowa say everybody is okay after a car crashed into a school bus with 40 students onboard. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle driven by a 16-year-old boy rear-ended the Starmont school bus this (Tuesday) morning on Highway 187 near Arlington. None of the students were hurt in the crash. They were transferred to another bus and taken back to Starmont School. The driver of the car suffered minor injuries and his vehicle was totaled. Deputies say the bus was slowing down due to a vehicle broken down on the side of the road. Damage to the school bus is estimated at five-thousand dollars.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Union County Crash

(Creston) The Union County Sheriff’s Office says speed and icy road conditions factored into a single-vehicle crash near Afton. Authorities say the accident happened at 8:15 p.m. at Redwood Avenue and High School Drive. The driver, identified as 20-year old Alex Carter Dowda of Creston, did not seek transport to the hospital at the crash scene.
UNION COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

2 Delaware Township Firefighters Hurt in Crash

(Altoona, IA) — Two firefighters from Delaware Township are in stable condition after being injured in a crash while responding to a rescue call. Officers say their SUV was struck by a pickup and rolled Wednesday afternoon in Altoona. The firefighters were taken by ambulance to Iowa Methodist Medical Center. The other driver wasn’t hurt. Police say the incident is a reminder to watch out for emergency lights and sirens on the road.
ALTOONA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Clearfield man injured in a single-vehicle accident in Union County

(Union Co.) A Clearfield man was taken to the hospital following an accident in Union County early this (Friday) morning. The Union County Sheriff’s Office says 27-year-old Dominique Buchanan was driving a Chevy K2500 pickup westbound on Highway 34 when he fell asleep and went off the road on the north side. Buchanan overcorrected and crossed the center line and went into the south ditch where the truck rolled onto its side. The truck sustained severe disabling damage.
UNION COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Arlington, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Arlington, IA
Local
Iowa Accidents
Arlington, IA
Accidents
Western Iowa Today

Motorcycle Crash in Adair County Claims One Life

(Adair) An Adair County man died in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 80 in Adair County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at around 11:27 p.m. on Thursday, in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80, near the 87-mile marker. Authorities say 59-year old Jay Zimmerline of Fontanelle died in the crash.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak Man arrested

(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 20-year old Chad Stanley Padilla, of Red Oak on Friday night in the 1600 block of East Summit Street for Domestic Abuse Assault, 2nd Offense, and Obstruction of Emergency Communications. Officers transported Padilla to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on no bond.
RED OAK, IA
Western Iowa Today

Davenport Man Gets 25 Years For Deadly Protest Shooting

(Davenport, IA) — A Davenport man is sentenced to 25 years in prison for a fatal shooting after a May 2020 protest following the death of George Floyd. Scott County prosecutors say Parker Belz pleaded guilty in the shooting death of 22-year-old Italia Kelly. Police said Kelly was a passenger in a vehicle leaving the protest when Belz fired a shot that struck her in the torso. He must serve more than 17 years of the sentence before he is eligible for parole. Belz was also ordered to pay 150-thousand dollars in restitution.
DAVENPORT, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Report One Arrest

(Creston) Creston Police arrested 31-year old Devon Taylor Kelly of Creston on Thursday at the Union County Courthouse on a Union County warrant for violation of a no-contact order-contempt, a simple misdemeanor. Authorities held Kelly on no bond pending an appearance in front of a magistrate judge.
CRESTON, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#School Bus#Starmont School
Western Iowa Today

Police: Fatal hit-and-run crash victim was 32-year-old man

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have identified the victim of a deadly hit-and-run crash in Des Moines as a 32-year-old man. Police said in a news release that officers responded around 2:40 a.m. Wednesday to East Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and found William “Cody” Kline suffering from severe injuries. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died. Police sought the public’s help in finding a car involved in the crash, and later Wednesday morning found a vehicle that investigators think hit Kline. Police are asking anyone with information about the crash or the identity of the driver to contact investigators.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa man arrested after hundreds of pigs die from neglect

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man has been arrested after hundreds of pigs died at his farm last month after they went without adequate food and were kept in conditions so cold that some of their ears froze off. The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies arrested the 38-year-old man Monday on one count of livestock neglect, a misdemeanor. Court records say he had been hired to raise 2,500 baby pigs until they reached around 280 pounds. The animals were delivered to his farm in rural Cedar Falls in late December with 15 tons of feed. A consultant found by Dec. 30 that 800 of the pigs had died. Others died later.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Owner Of Grocery Store Fire In SW Iowa Says He Will Rebuild

(Malvern, IA) The owner of an iconic downtown grocery store in southwest Iowa says he -will- rebuild after fire gutted Mulholland’s Grocery in Malvern just over a month ago. Firefighters from more than two dozen communities battled the blaze on December 10th. Though an investigation into the fire’s cause is still underway, Tom Mulholland says the store will return, though it may take a year. Mulholland says reconstruction won’t be able to get underway until the investigation is complete. Mulholland says he’s not ready to retire and reopening the store is what’s best for the community.
MALVERN, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Western Iowa Today

Body of Marshall County Man Recovered From Vehicle in Pond

(Laurel, IA) — Authorities in Marshall County say they recovered the body of a Laurel man from a vehicle submerged in a rural farm pond. Sheriff’s deputies were called to the pond between Laurel and Melbourne Tuesday afternoon. They discovered a vehicle partially underwater. An area dive team was brought in and the man’s body was found inside the car. Officers identified the victim as 60-year-old Ricky Pierson. Foul play is not suspected.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Cedar Rapids teen competent for trial in parents’ deaths

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A 17-year-old charged with killing his parents has been found competent to stand trial in the stabbing deaths of his parents. A judge ruled Friday that mental health evaluations performed on Ethan Alexander Orton found he was capable of understanding the proceedings. Orton, who is being tried as an adult, is accused of killing his parents with a knife and ax at their Cedar Rapids home on Oct. 14. Court proceedings were delayed for the mental health tests after Orton’s attorneys said in a motion they believed he had mental health issues. Orton is accused of killing 42-year-old Casey Arthur Orton and 41-year-old Misty Scott-Slade.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Northern Iowa Man Wanted on Federal Warrant Caught With 3 Pounds of Meth

(Clear Lake, IA) — A northern Iowa man wanted on a federal arrest warrant is facing more charges after getting busted with a large amount of methamphetamine. Clear Lake police say they spotted 38-year-old Timothy Roath of Mason City on Wednesday and he ran from officers. He eventually stopped at a large fence and reportedly dropped a bag containing an ounce of meth and 15-hundred dollars in small bills. Investigators say they searched Roath’s hotel room and found nearly three pounds of meth, marijuana and a scale.
CLEAR LAKE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Update on Atlantic Middle School Project

(Atlantic) Atlantic School’s Superintendent Steve Barber told the School Board Wednesday night that progress has been made at the Middle School. Barber said all subfloor has been completed in the building and the lower level passed the first of two electrical inspections, allowing the drywall on the lower level to begin.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Prairie City Police Chiefs Dies From COVID Complications

(Prairie City, IA) — The Prairie City Police Department is mourning the loss of its chief. The city says Police Chief Michael German died Thursday from COVID-19 complications. The passing of Chief German is considered a line of duty death. Acting Chief Matt Davenport says Chief German served the citizens of Prairie City since 2014. Davenport says German will be greatly missed.
PRAIRIE CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Report

(Montgomery Co.) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested Rachel Flathers, 34, of Elliott, this (Friday) morning for Assault. The arrest is the result of an incident that occurred on Elm Street in Elliott. Flathers was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Montgomery County Jail where she was held on $300 bond.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Motorists reminded of snow plow safety

(Area) With winter weather upon us, Shelby McCreedy, Iowa State Patrol Trooper and District 4 Public Information Officer, is reminding motorists to drive safely around snow plows. Trooper McCreedy said last year there were over 50 snow plows struck by motorists. Trooper McCreedy said snowplows travel at much slower speeds...
TRAFFIC
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
9K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy