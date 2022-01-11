ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Officials confirm Christmas tree behind blaze that killed 12

WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yOPrv_0dixQJZw00
Philadelphia Fire Officials pass flowers and other items left in memory of victims of Wednesday's fatal fire in the Fairmount neighborhood of Philadelphia on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Officials say it's the city's deadliest single fire in at least a century. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) (Matt Rourke)

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — A Christmas tree fire caused the blaze that killed 12 people in a Philadelphia rowhome duplex, investigators confirmed Tuesday after a preliminary investigation, stopping short of officially saying a 5-year-old boy playing with a lighter was behind it.

Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel hesitated to point blame at a news conference Tuesday but said the boy was the only person on that floor. The boy told several people he was playing with the lighter when the tree caught fire, according to a search warrant issued last week.

“Investigators believe that lighter was the reason the tree ignited,” Thiel said in announcing preliminary results. “We are left with the words of that 5-year-old child, that traumatized 5-year-old child, to help us understand how the lighter and the tree came together with tragic consequences.”

None of six smoke alarms inside the two-story unit were working, Thiel said, and most had been apparently been removed from the ceiling since an inspection the city housing authority said it conducted last year. One alarm in a shared basement did work, he said.

The 12 people who died were all on the third floor. One was found alive but died at the scene, the commissioner said.

The three-story brick duplex was owned by the Philadelphia Housing Authority, which is the city’s public housing agency and the state’s biggest landlord.

Housing officials said last week that the building, which had a separate lower unit, had 13 tamper-resistant, 10-year detectors, all of which were operational during the last inspection in May 2021.

Three sisters — Rosalee McDonald, Virginia Thomas and Quinsha White — and nine of their children died in the blaze, according to family members. The blaze was the deadliest fire in Philadelphia in more than a century.

As many as 18 people lived or stayed in the unit at various time.

Fires involving Christmas trees are much more likely to be fatal than other types of house fires, according to the National Fire Protection Association, a nonprofit safety group. Christmas trees are the cause of about 160 fires per year, causing two deaths annually and $10 million in property damage, the group said.

Wednesday's blaze had been the deadliest fire in years at a U.S. residential building but was surpassed Sunday by a fire in a high-rise in New York City's Bronx borough that killed 17 people, including several children.

Flames damaged only a small part of that 19-story building in the Bronx, but smoke poured through the building after tenants fleeing the unit where the blaze began left the apartment door open behind them in their hurry to escape, officials said.

Before the Philadelphia blaze, the Bronx had also held the distinction for a recent deadly fire, one that killed 13 people, according to data from the National Fire Protection Association. That fire started after a 3-year-old boy was playing with stove burners.

___ Follow Maryclaire Dale on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Maryclairedale

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Miami rapper Wavy Navy Pooh killed in ambush shooting

MIAMI — (AP) — Miami rapper Wavy Navy Pooh was killed in an ambush shooting as he drove with two young children, local media reported. The 28-year-old rapper, whose real name was Shandler Beaubien, was stopped at a light Friday evening when a car pulled alongside and someone inside opened fire, killing him, the Miami Herald and WPLG-TV reported. Two children, ages 5 and 1, and a woman were also in his car but it were not hurt.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Accidents
City
Philadelphia, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Woman killed in subway shove at Times Square

NEW YORK — (AP) — A woman was pushed to her death in front of a subway train at the Times Square station Saturday, police said, a little more than a week after the mayor and governor announced plans to boost subway policing and outreach to homeless people in New York City's streets and trains.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WPXI Pittsburgh

Miami rapper Wavy Navy Pooh fatally shot while driving

MIAMI — A Miami rapper was fatally shot Friday night while he was driving a vehicle, according to media outlets in South Florida. Wavy Navy Pooh was ambushed in the West Kendall area of Miami-Dade County, the Miami Herald reported, citing “multiple law-enforcement sources.” The 28-year-old rapper, whose real name is Shandler Beaubien, was gunned down near Zoo Miami, according to the newspaper.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Virginia Thomas
WPXI Pittsburgh

Woman shot overnight in Clairton

CLAIRTON, Pa. — A woman was found with a gunshot wound at around 2:21 a.m. in Clairton, the Allegheny County Police Department said. Crews responded to the 700 block of Reed Street where the adult woman was found and evidence of the shooting was located. The victim was transported...
CLAIRTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Tree#House Fires#New York City#Accident#Ap
WPXI Pittsburgh

6 wounded after shooting outside concert hall in Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. — Six people were wounded, one critically, Friday night during a shooting at a concert hall in Oregon, authorities said. The shooting occurred just before 9:30 p.m. in the parking lot at WOW Hall in Eugene, KEZI-TV reported. Rappers Lil Bean and Zay Bang were performing inside the hall when shots were fired, the television station reported.
EUGENE, OR
WPXI Pittsburgh

Ranting man takes hostages at Texas synagogue

COLLEYVILLE, Texas — (AP) — Authorities said a man took hostages Saturday during services at a Texas synagogue where the suspect could be heard ranting in a livestream and demanding the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist who was convicted of trying to kill U.S. Army officers in Afghanistan.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Housing
WPXI Pittsburgh

Protesters clash with Greek police over university eviction

THESSALONIKI, Greece — (AP) — A protest march by 1,500 far-left activists in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki turned violent Saturday towards its end, when some protesters threw firebombs and rocks at riot police, who responded with stun grenades and tear gas. Police prevented the marchers from...
PROTESTS
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
70K+
Followers
86K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy