Valeo Reveals 48V Electric Powertrain

By Ben Purvis
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIgnore the fact that under the green paint lies a fairly stock-looking Vmoto Super Soco TC Max; the interesting part of Valeo’s newly revealed electric bike prototype is the mass-manufactured powertrain that the firm plans to offer as an off-the-shelf solution to motorcycle companies looking for a shortcut into the electric...

