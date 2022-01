After an early start for the Santa Claus rally in the third week of December, stocks were able to move higher last Monday but then drifted a little lower throughout the week. The Santa Claus rally technically goes into the first two trading days of January, so St. Nick has two more days to help investors. This morning he’s getting help from the Russell 2000 futures (/RTY) which are leading other equity indices higher.

