TV Series

Zendaya says Season 2 of ‘Euphoria’ will be a contrast of emotions

kfru.com
 6 days ago

Zendaya is speaking out about the new season of “Euphoria.”. “It’s a very different season, to be honest. I mean, tonally, it’s different,” she told the NBC’s “Today” on Tuesday. “I think it’s far more emotional than the first season. Much like the film stock that we use this...

www.kfru.com

imdb.com

Does Zendaya Want Tom Holland to Make a Euphoria Cameo? She Says...

We're not in the Marvel Cinematic Universe anymore! Zendaya is already eyeing her next onscreen collaboration with boyfriend Tom Holland, but suffice to say, the role would be a lot darker than what he's used to. What does the 25-year-old actress have in mind, exactly? A cameo on Euphoria, she revealed during E! News' Daily Pop on Friday, Jan. 7. "I mean, listen, we've talked about it all the time," Zendaya said during the exclusive chat. "We're like, 'Let's just sneak him in the back of a shot or something!'" Tom himself said he's been "petitioning" to appear on the show for "a long time." Plus, he's...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Could Tom Holland Swing Over To TV And Appear On Euphoria? Here's What Zendaya Says

When Zendaya wasn't busy rubbing shoulders with some of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's biggest players in Spider-Man: No Way Home, she was working on the second season of HBO’s Euphoria, for which she earned an Emmy win following Season 1. However, one has to wonder if her on-screen and real-life boyfriend, Tom Holland, could make the jump to TV to pop up on the show. Well, the former Disney star recently shared her thoughts on the possibility.
TV & VIDEOS
Digital Courier

Zendaya warns fans Euphoria is 'for mature audiences'

Zendaya has warned fans the new series of 'Euphoria' will be "difficult to watch". The 25-year-old actress stressed that the HBO series is for "mature audiences" because it covers a range of hard-hitting topics that may prove to be "triggering" or make for uncomfortable viewing. Thank you for reading!. Please...
MOVIES
WHAS 11

'Euphoria' Stars Zendaya, Hunter Schafer and More Preview a Complex and Chaotic Season 2 (Exclusive)

Euphoria, the Emmy-winning HBO drama about a group of high school teens dealing with drugs, love and violence, finally returns with an eight-episode second season. Written and directed by creator Sam Levinson and starring Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi and more, the series avoids the sophomore slump by pushing its ensemble of characters to the brink as they all face consequences of choices made in season 1 and how they decide to handle them in season 2.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Euphoria’ Stars Zendaya, Hunter Schafer and Newbie Dominic Fike Talk Love Triangles in Season 2

“Euphoria,” Sam Levinson’s trippy-dippy HBO show about love, sex and drugs from the perspective of a ragtag group of beautiful, bedazzled teens, will feature more than one tense, amorous triangle in its upcoming sophomore season. A trailer for Season 2 teased one of these triangles — one between Zendaya’s relapsed Rue, Hunter Schafer’s kawaii-cool Jules and newcomer Dominic Fike’s pretty, face-tatted boy Elliot. Immediately, many fans were up in arms, infuriated by the possibility that the writer’s room (made up of Levinson and Levinson alone) could have brought in this character to rattle things between the already star-crossed “Rules.” They’re not...
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

‘Euphoria’ S2 Review: A Fearless Zendaya Shines Again In Another Vibrantly Alive Season

Like many dramas, the pandemic put the momentum of Sam Levinson’s perils-of-teendom and addiction series “Euphoria” on pause. After an acclaimed first season that won an Emmy for star Zendaya, HBO’s plans for a sophomore year for the hit series were put on hold, but Levinson filled in the space with two sparse, excellent standalone episodes. “Trouble Don’t Last Always” was a two-hander between Zendaya’s Rue and her sponsor Ali, played brilliantly by Colman Domingo, and it was one of the best hours of television in 2020. “Fuck Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob” followed seven weeks later and centered Rue’s better half, Jules (Hunter Schafer).
TV SERIES
Popculture

Zendaya Responds to Boyfriend Tom Holland's Wish for Appearing on HBO's 'Euphoria' Season 2

Zendaya's boyfriend Tom Holland is ready to join her on HBO's Euphoria, but Zendaya is not hoping to land him a major role in the series. Zendaya and Holland revealed early in 2021 that they are a real-life couple in addition to an on-screen couple in the Spider-Man movies. During their Spider-Man: No Way Home press tour, Holland even expressed interest in joining Zendaya on Euphoria, which she said would be an Easter egg if anything.
TV & VIDEOS
