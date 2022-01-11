ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

The Belcher Family Brings Their Burgers To The Big Screen In New 'The Bob's Burgers Movie' Trailer

By Digg Editors
digg.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA sinkhole ruins their summer plans, so the Belcher family now has to figure out a way to...

digg.com

Comments / 0

Related
First Showing

Official Trailer for 'The Bob's Burgers Movie' Musical Comedy Adventure

"A burger with a bikini on it?" 20th Century Studios has revealed an official trailer for The Bob's Burgers Movie, which is finally set to open in theaters starting in May 2022 this summer. This has been delayed for nearly two years after first being set to open in 2020, and is finally ready for its big screen debut. Based on the popular animated TV show that premiered in 2011. The Belcher family tries to save the restaurant from closing as a sinkhole forms in front of it, while the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family's restaurant. Described as a "big-screen, musical comedy-mystery-adventure." Featuring the original voices: Kristen Schaal, H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Dan Mintz, and Eugene Mirman, plus David Wain, Kevin Kline, and Zach Galifianakis. Every successful animated series gets its chance to shine on the big screen, and now it's time for Bob's Burgers to entertain us. With aliens…? And lots of burgers. Enjoy.
MOVIES
lrmonline.com

The Bob’s Burgers Movie | New Trailer Showcases Tasty Summer Burger Fun

Linda Belcher (voiced by John Roberts), Louise Belcher (voiced by Kristen Schaal), Gene Belcher (voiced by Eugene Mirman), Tina Belcher (voiced by Dan Mintz), and Bob Belcher (voiced by H. Jon Benjamin) in 20th Century Studios’ THE BOB’S BURGERS MOVIE. Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios. © 2022 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.
MOVIES
manofmany.com

Just When You Thought You Were Out, the ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Movie Trailer Pulls You Back In

After years of waiting, 20th Century Studios has unveiled a first look at the highly anticipated Bob’s Burgers Movie. Unveiled during the National Championship college football game, the opening trailer for the full-length feature film takes fans back to where it all began, the beleaguered burger shop helmed by the world’s least enthusiastic chef. But there’s more here than just that standard family hijinks.
MOVIES
showbizjunkies.com

First Look: ‘The Bob’s Burgers Movie’ Trailer, Poster and Photos

20th Century Studios is set to launch The Bob’s Burgers Movie in theaters on May 27, 2022 and they’re already working on building the buzz around the feature film with the release of a trailer, stills, and a new poster. The film’s voice cast includes Kristen Schaal, H....
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
TV Fanatic

Bob's Burgers Movie Set for Memorial Day Release: Watch the Trailer!

The Belchers are making their way to theaters. 20th Century Studios revealed Monday the long-gestating Bob's Burgers Movie would finally launch Friday, May 27th. “The story begins when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob’s Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers’ plans for a successful summer,” according to the studio.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Tim Allen to Star in, Produce ‘Santa Clause’ Series at Disney+

Tim Allen is heading back to the North Pole. The comedian will star in and executive produce a limited series based on the Santa Clause films, reprising his role as Scott Calvin/Santa. The project from Disney Branded Television and 20th Television reunites Allen with Last Man Standing creator Jack Burditt and exec producer Kevin Hench. Production is scheduled to begin in March. The Santa Clause series will find Scott approaching his 65th birthday and realizing he can’t be Santa forever. He’s starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Jesus Christ
Outsider.com

Sam Elliott Explains Why ‘Road House’ Costar Patrick Swayze Was a ‘Texas Gentleman’

He appeared alongside Patrick Swayze in the film 1989 action film Road House, and now Sam Elliott is opening up about the late actor. During a recent interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Sam Elliott stated that while he doesn’t actually think the film is great, he does say he loved Swayze, ”He was quite a man. He was the sweetest guy you can imagine. He was an incredible gentleman. He was born in Texas and just had this Texas gentleman thing about him. And he had an incredible work ethic.”
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Marvelous Adult Animated Movies by Ralph Bakshi

Marvelous Videos presents Ralph Bakshi’s animated classics…. When it comes to adult animation, most western audiences are familiar with a comedy of some sort. It seems that this is the only method by which an R-rated product can be approved by studios, meaning we are forced to endure terrible jokes at the expense of a potentially good story.
MOVIES
countryliving.com

Here's Why '1883' Star Isabel May (a.k.a. Elsa Dutton) Looks So Familar

1883, the highly anticipated Yellowstone spinoff, has a blockbuster cast, including Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Sam Elliott, and Billy Bob Thornton, but one new star-in-the-making holds her own against these stellar actors. Isabel May plays young Elsa Dutton, teenage daughter of James and Margaret (portrayed by Tim and Faith). Elsa...
MOVIES
arcamax.com

Megan Fox 'was surprised by marriage proposal'

Megan, 35 - who has Noah, nine, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, five, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green - loved the proposal and "thought it was beautiful and perfect". The insider told People: "She is excited to get married." The loved-up duo first started dating in May 2020 after meeting...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamburger
Outsider.com

‘1883’: Main Character Gruesomely Dies During Final Scene of Episode 2

Warning: Major spoilers are ahead for 1883‘s Episode 2, “Behind Us, A Cliff,” as one main character has already met a horrible end. Before anyone loses their Western marbles, let’s set the record straight. The cover image for this article does not feature either of the characters who died in 1883‘s Episode 2. This image was chosen in order to protect those who haven’t seen “Behind Us, A Cliff” from spoilers. So rest easy, Outsiders: both Sam Elliott’s Shea Brennan and Isabel May’s Elsa Dutton are safe. For now.
TV SERIES
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
countryliving.com

'Blue Bloods' Fans Will Be Devastated Over the Latest Season 21 Episode News

Blue Bloods is in the middle of season 12. The show is infamous for its sporadic release schedule. New episodes won’t air until Friday, January 7, 2022. Blue Bloods fans love so much about the franchise, which has been airing on CBS since 2010. What they don’t love, however? The 3-week break they now find themselves in. That’s right, the Friday, December 10, episode was the last of 2021. While it left fans satisfied with Danny and Baez’s relationship (or, partnership, rather), Jamie and Henry’s wholesome interactions, and Eddie’s astrology narrative, it also left them thinking that the plot would pick up the following Friday, December 17.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
Outsider.com

Kevin Costner Box Office Flop Turning Into Major Netflix Hit

When The Guardian hit box offices, it didn’t seem like fans were too thrilled or interested in the movie. But Kevin Costner and Ashton Kutcher’s flop of a film has been climbing the charts on Netflix. Over the course of the past week, it actually made it into Netflix’s Top 25 list.
MOVIES
BGR.com

This gruesome vampire movie on Netflix is almost too creepy to watch

It's been true all year, and will remain so for the foreseeable future: Horror fans aren't in danger of running out of fresh content to binge on Netflix anytime soon. The 2010 movie Let Me In, starring Chloe Grace Moretz and Kodi Smit-McPhee, is but the latest addition to the streamer's library that's already chock-a-block with scary shows and big-budget flicks that are perfect fright night fare for any lover of the genre.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy