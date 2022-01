Agreement marks the first commercial shipment of CBD hemp seeds to Asia by a North American company and kicks off AUDACIOUS' revenue generating initiatives in the region. LAS VEGAS, Jan. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - AUDACIOUS CEO Terry Booth is proud to announce that AUDACIOUS has entered into a definitive agreement with Golden Triangle Health (GTH) on a strategic partnership that marks the company's first foray into the Asian market. GTH is a majority owned subsidiary of Thai public company NRF instant PCL with a market capitalization of C$440 million.

