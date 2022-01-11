ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim, Khloe & Kourtney Kardashian slammed as 'racist' for joking about the 'KKK' in resurfaced Family Feud parody clip

By Katherine Schaffstall
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

KIM, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian were slammed as “racist” for joking about the “KKK” in a resurfaced clip from a Family Feud skit.

The video circulated online as the famous family has been called out for their past offensive remarks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NbEl9_0dixOUgb00
The Kardashians were slammed as 'racist' for making a joke about the KKK Credit: Fox

Back in 2008, Kim, Khloe and Kourtney were joined by Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner, 66, and her ex Caitlyn Jenner, 72, for a parody skit of Celebrity Family Feud on Mad TV.

During the episode, one of the cast members playing "Al Roker" pointed out that the spelling of Kourtney’s name is uncommon.

After Kris pointed out that all the girls in the family have names that start with “K,” Kourtney, 42, pointed at her sisters as she said: “The three of us girls even formed our own club.”

Kim, 41, added: “We call it the ‘KKK.’”

Al laughed as he said: “You might want to rethink that.”

'NOT FUNNY'

The clip was shared by a TikTok user in October, while text onscreen read: “I don’t care if it’s a sketch, IT’S NOT FUNNY.”

Many angry TikTok users criticized the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars for the tone deaf joke, as one person commented: “I hope they choke!”

Another called them “evil.”

However, one person said the sister may not have understood the joke and suggested they might just be “extremely dumb.”

KHLOE'S CONTROVERSY

The family's appearance on Mad TV is not the first questionable clip that's resurfaced.

Just days ago, fans ripped Khloe, 37, as "racist" after an old clip re-emerged from her time on KUWTK.

In the scene, the TV personality spoke to defend her sister Kim after trolls accused her of appropriating black culture.

When offering a response to the haters, Khloe said: "Hashtag fact, my baby is black.

"Hashtag I only like black c**k. That's what I would say."

Khloe then appeared to use the n-word when she described some of the name-callings she received from fans.

After one Twitter user shared the old clip, fans quickly begged Hulu to "cancel" the family's new show.

KHLOE'S PIMP COSTUME

Another questionable action from Khloe's past was when she attended a red carpet event dressed as a pimp, while she put her Black friends on leashes.

The costume consisted of Khloe wearing a light blue blazer, matching pants, a white tank top, and a top hat.

The KUWTK alum stood in the middle of women four black women- which included her best friend Malika Haqq and actress Meagan Good.

The women wore white lingerie and blue collars, which were attached to leashes held by Khloe.

Fans took to Reddit to slam Khloe for the “pimp” costume, as one person called the TV personality “tone-deaf.”

Another wrote: “This is super upsetting.”

An additional critic added: “So dehumanizing. What the f**k is wrong with these people???”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CNXuH_0dixOUgb00
They made the joke during a Celebrity Family Feud skit Credit: Fox
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0glnD9_0dixOUgb00
Fans insisted the joked was 'not funny' Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oj3tH_0dixOUgb00
A clip recently resurfaced of Khloe allegedly using the 'n-word' Credit: Twitter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zoLDj_0dixOUgb00
Khloe has been accused of 'racism' numerous times over the years Credit: Instagram/@khloekardashian

