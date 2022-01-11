Erste Group Bank: Exposure To Eastern Europe With A 4% Dividend Yield

After 45 weeks and $4,500, the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio is generating $298.44 in estimated annual income and $24.87 in monthly estimated income. We're approaching the 1 year anniversary of the Dividend Harvesting portfolio as 45 weeks are now in the past. The articles in this series have become my favorites to write on Seeking Alpha. I have allocated $100 per week of fresh capital totaling $4,500 to this specific account, and I am pleased with its overall performance. Even though 2021 was a strong year for the markets overall, some segments got decimated, and we experienced several pullbacks throughout the year. If Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOGL), and Facebook (FB) weren't as tied to the indexes as they are, 2021 probably would have looked much different. This specific portfolio experienced rough patches, and there were several weeks where I fully expected to finish in the red but that only occurred 1 time. Through the broad diversification this portfolio has achieved, I have been able to mitigate downside risk, which has led to capital preservation and created a continuous stream of dividend income flowing into my account. While many investors think dividend investing is boring, I love being an equity shareholder in companies that disburse a portion of the earnings per share to me in the form of dividends and distributions.

