ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Doctor Gets Over $500,000 Of Medical Debt Forgiven For His 200 Cancer Patients

By Higher Perspective
higherperspectives.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe keep saying that kindness is all around us because every single one of us truly has the potential to change lives within their means. Thanks to one doctor over 200 Cancer patients are starting off their year debt-free. This doctor single-handedly managed to get rid of $650,000 of his patients'...

www.higherperspectives.com

Comments / 0

Related
asapland.com

Esophageal Cancer Symptoms

Esophageal cancer symptoms are the first way to identify esophageal cancer. It is a dangerous disease, which affects the esophagus. The esophagus performs functions like swallowing food, breathing, and speaking correctly. Early detection of this cancer allows curing it successfully. Symptoms of Esophageal Cancer:. Esophageal cancer symptoms depend on the...
CANCER
wwnytv.com

Patients still struggle to get pain meds after losing doctor

TOWN OF COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Patients are still trying to get pain medication after a key doctor departed Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center. Donna Milefski’s primary physician would only prescribe opiate pain pills after three weeks of wrangling. Now, they’re almost out again. “When this bottle is out,...
COLTON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
Good News Network

Experimental Treatment in Spain Puts 18 Cancer Patients in Complete Remission

18 out of 30 Spanish patients with incurable blood cancer are in complete remission, and a few more have seen the cancer’s progression stopped in its tracks, thanks to a new and much cheaper treatment option. Using a patient’s own white blood cells, doctors reprogramed them to better identify...
CANCER
Science Focus

New blood test can tell if cancer has spread around the body

Cancer researchers have developed a new blood test that could improve diagnosis and treatment for patients. The test is the first to be able to detect not only the presence of cancer but also the spread of the disease around the body, which is often categorised in cancer stages. Currently,...
CANCER
BBC

The teenager who made medical history to save her mother

When she was just 19, Aliana Deveza organised and underwent an historic operation to save her mum's life. She persuaded a hospital to do the first organ swap in the United States where different organs were exchanged between unrelated pairs of donors. "The first thing that I asked when I...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Debt#Cancer Treatment#Medical Oncologist
WKRC

Judge berates elderly cancer patient over unkempt property

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (WKRC/WDIV/CNN Newsource) - A Michigan judge is facing criticism on social media after a video shows her berating an elderly cancer patient over the state of his yard, reports WDIV. The 72-year-old man, Burhan Chowdhury, was brought to court for violating a city ordinance to maintain his property.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WNDU

Medical Moment: Personalized radiation treatment for cancer patients

More than half of all cancer patients are prescribed radiation therapy---treatment that is targeted to kill any cancer cells left behind after surgery. Now, researchers are trying to identify ways to personalize radiation to improve quality of life. For some patients, cancer surgery is followed by intensive radiation treatments designed...
CANCER
Bangor Daily News

A doctor said his cancer was terminal. A 2nd opinion changed everything.

In 2009, Sam Kelley saw his doctor for what he thought were minor problems — a sore throat, some acid reflux. Instead, he learned that he had Stage 4 cancer of the esophagus. A cancer specialist advised him to get his affairs in order. “His opinion was that it...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Treating a Patient at Endometrial Cancer Relapse

Brian M. Slomovitz, MD, MS, FACOG: When we talk about endometrial cancers that relapse, it’s important to note that there are different subsets, or different types of endometrial cancer. The relapse rate is based on the histological subtype. Women who have endometroid fall under the type 1 endometrial cancers, which are those that are hormonally driven. Their chance of treatment alone with a hysterectomy is 80% to 90%. Occasionally, we give adjuvant therapy, or immediate therapy after surgery, which may include radiation or chemotherapy. In total, 10% to 15% may recur from their disease and may require more systemic therapy. The more aggressive histological subtypes are primarily uterine serous cancers, carcinosarcomas, and clear-cell carcinomas. They make up a minority, about 10% of endometrial disease, but count for 50% to 60% of recurrences due to this disease. It’s much more common for those patients to require systemic therapy. It’s also important to note that the rates of endometrial cancer are rising in this country, and a lot of that is because environmental factors like obesity. Obesity drives the pathogenesis of endometrial cancer.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Longevity
Medscape News

One Doctor's Psychedelic Journey to Confront His Cancer

Pradeep Bansal considered the five capsules he was about to swallow. Together they made up a 25 milligram dose of a substance that, in another setting, could have landed him in federal prison. The substance was psilocybin, the active ingredient in magic mushrooms. To be more exact, it was a...
CANCER
extratv

Cancer Doctor Reveals How He Beat the Odds When He Became a Patient Himself

Dr. Gary Onik was dubbed “Dr. Hope” for his pioneering treatment for prostate cancer, and now he’s opening up about battling the disease himself. “Extra” Senior Executive Producer Lisa Gregorisch-Dempsey spoke with Dr. Onik, who believes science and prayer saved him. Dr. Onik, a Harvard-trained cancer...
edm.com

Doctors Develop Music-Making App to Battle Brain Fog In Cancer Patients

Doctors from the University of Cincinnati are researching innovative ways to battle brain fog, and a new study has tested the waters of virtual music therapy. According to a report by WFMZ-TV, neuro-oncologist Dr. Soma Sengupta and her team have developed an app called ARMcan Active Receptive Music, which harnesses music therapy to allow users to create their own songs.
CANCER
TheDailyBeast

Overlooked Uterine Cancer Patients Get One Step Closer to 9/11 Benefits

Tammy Kaminski can still recall the taste of benzene, a carcinogenic byproduct of burning jet fuel. For nine months after the 9/11 attacks, she volunteered for eight hours every Saturday at St. Paul’s Chapel, just around the corner from ground zero in New York City. She breathed in cancer-causing toxic substances, like fuel fumes and asbestos, from the smoke that lingered and the ash that blanketed the pop-up clinic where first responders could grab a meal, take a nap or get medical care.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
13 WHAM

COVID Infusion therapy for cancer patients

Rochester, N.Y. — The FDA has granted an Emergency Use Authorization for Evusheld, a therapy to inject COVID antibodies in individuals who are immune suppressed and don’t mount an adequate response to vaccination. There are limited supplies of this therapy and some were allocated to Rochester Regional Health.
ROCHESTER, NY
MedicalXpress

Telerehab effective for cancer patients

La Trobe University research has found delivering cancer patients' rehabilitation clinics by telehealth is safe, effective and removes barriers to participation, such as fatigue, travel and parking costs. Published in Journal of Medical Internet Research—Cancer, the study found 88 percent of surveyed cancer patients were satisfied with completing the rehabilitation...
CANCER
TODAY.com

Father and toddler daughter grapple with cancer diagnosis at same time

For a week in 2018 almost 3-year-old Crosby Bowen seemed to have a stomach bug — he was fatigued and threw up a few times. He took a turn for the worse and suddenly died. The Bowen family later learned Crosby had a brain tumor. When their daughter Annabelle, now 2, was diagnosed with cancer in February 2021, doctors started searching for a reason why the Bowen children kept developing cancer.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy