Detective television shows always manage to raise the innate investigator we all have within us. The reason why people find detective shows so engaging is that there’s enough space to explore a wide variety of themes and genres. While some shows depend heavily on style, creating a noir-ish and violent narrative, others depend on pure substance. From the grimy ‘Mindhunter’ to the cerebral ‘Sherlock’, detective shows contain a large variety of narratives. Detective series has been the staple of most television networks due to their high viewership. In recent times, Netflix has done a great job in not only producing original works but also bringing in other shows to a wide international audience. So with all that said, here’s the list of really good detective shows on Netflix that are available to stream right now.

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO