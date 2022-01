Dr. Eugene Dilan is an International Organizational Consultant, Executive Coach, and Motivational Speaker. | DILAN Consulting Group. As written in the first part of this miniseries, the Great Resignation is solvable if we take a human-centered approach to business. Until now, most businesses have almost exclusively focused on external stakeholders and their bottom line. Today's workforce is demanding a seat at the table. They, too, want to feel valued, respected and included. Below please find the remaining four actionable suggestions that can help to slow the Great Resignation.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 12 DAYS AGO