In the first round of the Australian Open 2022, World No. 1 and the top-seeded Ashleigh Barty will play against World No. 120 Lesia Tsurenko. Local girl Ashleigh Barty is all set to claim her first Australian Open title as she is one of the heavy favourites coming into the Slam. The Australian has already won the Tour title in Adelaide to start her season with a title. Barty has a 17-8 record at the tournament with her semi-final run in 2020 being her best result so far. She lost in the quarter-finals in the 2021 Australian Open.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO