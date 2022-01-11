ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Meyers Earns Big Ten First Star Honors

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS – Junior captain Ben Meyers has been tabbed the Big Ten First Star of the Week after leading the Gophers to a two-game sweep at Michigan State over the weekend, the conference announced on Tuesday...

