That’s how high the average 30-year mortgage rate has spiked—up from 3.50% just a week ago, according to lender data provided to The Balance. Homebuyers haven’t faced rates this high since 2020, our data shows, and it wasn’t that long ago that they were hovering much closer to 3%. The culprit? Rapid inflation. Rates on fixed mortgages generally move in the same direction as yields on 10-year Treasuries, and those yields have spiked to the highest in almost two years amid signs the Federal Reserve will move to contain soaring inflation by raising its benchmark interest rate.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO