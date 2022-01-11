ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Grand Tour star Richard Hammond sits behind wheel of car that nearly killed him in Top Gear crash in 2006

By Robin Perrie
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

GUTSY Richard Hammond sits behind the wheel of the car in which he nearly died in a crash in 2006.

The Grand Tour host, 52, suffered a brain injury when the Vampire Dragster somersaulted at nearly 300mph following a blow-out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EuZDW_0dixF8HD00
Richard Hammond sits behind the wheel of the car in which he nearly died in a crash in 2006

Richard, who was filming for Top Gear, recovered but vowed never to get in the car again.

In a video for YouTube show DriveTribe he said as he approached the car: “You look in better shape than the last time I saw you anyway.”

And as he got in added: “Well, here goes... What’s odd is I remember the last time I got in this thing, but I don’t remember getting out. So technically, I’m still in it!”

Fans had a joke at his expense with one saying: “Any car he has been in has almost killed him.”

Another said: “Get him out of that. He’ll somehow crash it just standing still.”

Hammond, 52, has told how he thought he was going to die as he lost control of the jet-powered car in 2006 after a blow-out.

He said: “I was upside down inhaling a field. My nose and eyes were full of earth. I’d gone ploughing on my head.

“My very last thought was ‘Oh bugger, that’s gone wrong. Well, we’re checking out now. You’ve had it’.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Muj7F_0dixF8HD00
The Grand Tour host, 52, suffered a brain injury when the Vampire Dragster somersaulted at nearly 300mph following a blow-out Credit: BBC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LeZEy_0dixF8HD00
Richard, who was filming for Top Gear, recovered but vowed never to get in the car again
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wqoPP_0dixF8HD00
Hammond has told how he thought he was going to die as he lost control of the jet-powered car in 2006 after a blow-out
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I8s3G_0dixF8HD00
The Vampire Dragster is theoretically capable of reaching speeds of 370mph (595.5 km/h)

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Who is Chris Evert’s husband Greg Norman?

GREG Norman earned a name for himself as a legend in the world of golf. However, his prowess as a businessman has made him one of the most successful athletes-turned-entrepreneurs in the world. Who is Chris Evert's husband Greg Norman?. Gregory John Norman, often referred to as Greg Norman, was...
GOLF
Motorious

Richard Hammond Faces His Would-Be Killer

For many, Richard Hammond is the most lovable of the hosts for The Grand Tour. He’s pretty goofy, lacks any kind of pretenses, and is overall relatable to the average enthusiast. However, the man has one huge weakness: he’s prone to crashing cars. Out of all the man’s close calls, it was his brush with death in the jet-powered Vampire dragster which still haunts him. And now, Hammond is facing his would-be killer to overcome his fears.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Hammond
wivk.com

Carly Pearce Shares a Behind the Scenes Look at Her Tour

After being off the road during quarantine in 2020, Carly Pearce opened for Lady A on the What A Song Can Do tour this past summer. Then in the Fall, Carly launched her own headlining run of shows for The 29 tour where she played songs from her latest album.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Tsunami hits California with waves up to 4ft as Australia and Japan put on evacuation alert after Tonga volcano eruption

A TSUNAMI has slammed California with huge 4ft waves amid evacuation alerts in the US, Japan and Australia after a massive underwater volcano erupted off the coast of Tonga. It comes as waves of 2.7ft swept through the streets of the Pacific nation as locals scrambled to higher ground after the "violent" eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Grand Tour#Top Gear
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AOL Corp

Olivia Culpo Told to 'Put a Blouse On' Before Boarding Flight to Mexico

An unexpected controversy. Olivia Culpo recently found herself in hot water at the airport — because of her outfit. The former Miss Universe, 29, was on her way to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with her boyfriend, Christian McCaffrey, and her sister Aurora Culpo on Thursday, January 13, when she was asked to change clothes.
NFL
The US Sun

What happened to Wavy Navy Pooh?

STAR KILLED Wavy Navy Pooh killed at 28: Quality Control rapper Shandler Beaubien is shot dead in front of two children while driving in Miami. Quality Control star, Shandler Beaubien, was shot and killed on Friday night while driving with two children in the car. What happened to Wavy Navy...
MIAMI, FL
Daily Mail

Mystery surrounds death of 'kind hearted' young woman, 22, found crushed by an SUV in the driveway of her own home by her horrified boyfriend - amid fears common feature in new cars may have led to tragedy

A young woman who was crushed to death by a car in her driveway has been remembered for her vibrant smile and passion for helping others. Breanna Jones, 22, was spending time with her sister at her Happy Valley home, in Adelaide's south, on January 6 when she realised her boyfriend was on his way back to the property.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
305K+
Followers
5K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy