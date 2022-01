HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – A judge has ruled there is no probable cause against a Texas mother who allegedly put her son in the trunk of the car to avoid being exposed to COVID-19. Sarah Beam, 41, was charged with endangering a child after she allegedly placed her 13-year-old son, who had COVID, in the trunk to avoid being exposed while she went to a testing site, according to a warrant from the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO