ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

New B/R trade proposal sees Celtics ship Dennis Schroder, Josh Richardson to Utah Jazz

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wASH4_0dixEo2900
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics have significant concerns with their current roster and are thus likely among the teams in the NBA most likely to be making trades ahead of the February 10 deadline, now less than one month in the future.

But with the franchise signaling their lack of interest in breaking up their pairing of All-Star forwards in Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, it seems very unlikely the club will be among those making what we might call a blockbuster deal happen. That leaves a lot of room on the margins to improve, and any such deal will have to make sense for improving the team around those two young stars in the middle term if not the short, meaning the team could sell off veterans now for a future star deal later.

Analysts around the NBA media sphere have been working to try and prognosticate what the Celtics might do to such an end, and one such estimation was recently published by Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale.

Noting that the Celtics can use a boost to their playmaking and shooting while also shrinking their payroll, Favale has concocted a hypothetical trade with the Utah Jazz that would theoretically address all three concerns for Boston.

The deal in question? The Celtics get Joe Ingles, Jared Butler, the Memphis Grizzlies’ 2022 second-round pick, and a 2023 first-round draft pick swap option (pending Utah’s 2022 obligation to Memphis), while the Jazz receive Josh Richardson and Dennis Schroder.

“Left untouched, Utah is a title contender,” writes Favale. “But it needs to juice up its wing defense and backup playmaking to be viewed in the same menacing light as Golden State or Phoenix. This deal checks both boxes.

“Richardson is (quietly) canning more than 39 percent of his threes and defending everywhere from the point of attack up to heftier assignments. Schroder is erratic, but he’s a passing (and rim-pressure) upgrade over the Trent Forrest minutes.”

“Jettisoning Ingles is an emotional gut-punch,” adds the Bleacher Report analyst. “The Jazz can’t afford to care. He has been up and down for most of this season, and his defensive utility is on the decline. Adding Jared Butler and a first-round swap shouldn’t worry Utah.”

“Things get interesting if the Celtics demand an actual first-round pick. The Jazz can’t provide one until 2026. They’re so win-now it shouldn’t be a deal-breaker, but Boston doesn’t necessarily have the leverage to force their hand. Schroder is a full-on rental as a non-Bird free agent, and the Celtics are cutting more than $3.5 million in payroll, leaving them less than $3 million away from skirting the tax. They can use Ingles’ secondary playmaking and shooting, as well.”

“Utah’s own tax bill spikes with this package,” Favale relates. “Whatever.”

“The Jazz are already waist-deep in the tax, and bagging two players who factor into their playoff rotation significantly boosts their title odds.”

There is some truth to the fact that the Celtics may not have much leverage given Schroder’s deal is expiring with re-signing an unlikely outcome.

But, that doesn’t require Boston to give up another player — Richardson, hitting over 40% of his 3s while logging 10.6 points per game — currently playing better than Ingles is, even considering the mediocre asset haul being proposed.

While Ingles is a better distributor than J-Rich, he’s also nearly a half-decade older and on an expiring deal. Boston has Richardson for another season on a cheaper contract with better defense to boot.

That is, along with the passing, the ostensible attraction apart from a second and a pick swap, but Memphis and Utah will both be good in the years proposed, making the asset play underwhelming.

With Jared Butler a raw talent unlikely to help either club in the near future, we find it difficult to believe Boston might not find better returns (and salary relief) with other, potentially smaller deals.

Favale isn’t beyond that possibility and has suggested the core of a deal might be there for Utah with elements from his proposal trimmed down a bit given Schroder “fits into the Derrick Favors trade exception, and Ingles or Jordan Clarkson can be the outbound salary in a Richardson acquisition.”

Trading for Clarkson doesn’t seem to move the needle much for Boston, but the Memphis pick for Schroder seems a logical move for both parties, instantly clearing cap space to help Boston avoid the tax while also bringing back a modest asset.

If no team is willing to offer a first for Schroder’s services — and we’d be surprised if they did given his recent uneven play — this seems like a solid option that would improve all parties’ fortunes.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 1

Related
FanSided

Ben Simmons traded to Boston Celtics in latest ESPN+ piece

While the majority of this year’s campaign has been filled with underwhelming performances and feelings of despair, since the page on the calendar flipped to 2022 the Boston Celtics have managed to go on somewhat of a roll. Through six games played in the new year, Ime Udoka’s squad...
NBA
FanSided

Boston Celtics: Dennis Schroder traded to Cavs for youth, pick in N.A.N mock

Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer revealed three teams as Dennis Schroder landing spots at the trade deadline the Boston Celtics could explore as trade partners. The Houdini came up with a mock deal this morning that would see Schroder head to the Big Apple and has explored a deal to get him to ‘The Land’ in the past as well.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Josh Richardson
Person
Jared Butler
FanSided

Boston Celtics: This 3-team trade lands Dennis Shroder on the NY Knicks

Per Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer, the Boston Celtics could have three Dennis Schroder trade destinations lined up ahead of the February 10th NBA trade deadline:. There’s a strong possibility Dennis Schroder is traded ahead of the deadline. Boston is expected to avoid the tax and therefore likely won’t be able to afford the point guard this offseason, which was also why the Celtics moved Daniel Theis to the Bulls last season. New York, Cleveland and Dallas have been mentioned as potential destinations for Schroder.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics Brad Stevens talks possible Isaiah Thomas return

The Boston Celtics are on a bit of a run, winning each of the last three games, including two against the Indiana Pacers. This is the exact type of form the team needs ahead of its next two games, against the Philadelphia 76ers and the Chicago Bulls. It may also be the kick they need to add at the trade deadline instead of selling off pieces like guard Dennis Schroder.
NBA
FanSided

Celtics news & rumors: Tatum, Brown thriving; Jalen Smith on the radar

With the NBA Trade Deadline looming and rumors buzzing, Boston Celtics young duo Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are starting to play their best basketball…at the same time. As the theme of the first half of the NBA season has been whether the two young All-Stars can play together, both have faced criticism individually, but as a tandem on the court, they are starting to refute that argument with their play on the court.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memphis Grizzlies#Basketball#The Boston Celtics#Bleacher Report#Https T Co C8nwhrjvlf#The Utah Jazz#The Memphis Grizzlies#Pacers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NBC Sports

Celtics lose another starter to health and safety protocols

After missing Wednesday's game due to injury, the Boston Celtics will be without Marcus Smart once again on Friday for another ailment. Smart became the latest member of the Celtics to enter the league's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, which will keep him out for at least the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden.
NBA
FanSided

Ben Simmons lands with Boston Celtics in league-shifting LSL mock trade

Lake Show Life’s Jason Reed was not kidding when he called his four-team mock blockbuster a ‘league-shifting’ one. In his scenario, the Boston Celtics land Ben Simmons. And the best part? He doesn’t attempt to rope Jaylen Brown into it, which of course would render any mock trade as impossible in real life. Brown isn’t going anywhere, but the players the Cs part with in Reed’s deal certainly can.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

65K+
Followers
113K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy