Your season is here! The sun is in your sign, Capricorn, invigorating and inspiring you. This is an exciting time to reflect on your goals for the year ahead, and to make time to celebrate yourself: Treat yourself to something unexpected and fun as the sun connects with Uranus in fellow earth sign Taurus on January 1. Uranus is the planet of surprise, novelty, and thrill, and as it makes a harmonious connection with the sun, it’s a fantastic time to experiment with something new. Break out of your usual routine, do something totally different, and prioritize having fun!

