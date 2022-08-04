About Last Night: See the Best Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

Whether they’re out and about around town or getting all dolled up for big event, the stars always serve up a healthy dose of style inspiration. Because regardless of if they're running home from the gym or stepping a stiletto-clad foot on the red carpet, celebs dress to impress.

With stylists on speed dial, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the biggest names in Hollywood are among the first to debut designer collections and accessories. While red carpets are typically filled with gorgeous Oscar de la Renta gowns, Balenciaga frocks and Miu Miu numbers, it’s important not to discredit celebs’ stellar street style.

One star that never disappoints? Hailey Baldwin . The Yves Saint Laurent ambassador, who works with stylist Karla Welch , was spotted running around in California in January 2022 wearing an outfit that looked straight out of a Matrix movie.

From her black joggers and crop top to the leather trench coat, the Youtube star proved that she looks just as cool as casual attire as she does in couture. From low rise jeans and sneakers to sexy, sleek and simple black dresses, Baldwin can truly do no wrong in the fashion department.

Looking fabulous seems to run in Baldwin’s friend group, as Kendall Jenner was spotted looking just as chic the same week. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, who works with stylist Dani Michelle , rocked a handful of trends. From her black leather square-toe boots to her brown oversized blazer, the Tequila 818 founder looked seriously stylish.

While neutrals will never go out of style, celebs will bring out a pop of color every now and again. For example, in January 2022 Pussycat Doll singer Ashley Roberts stunned in a hot pink midi-length gown and matching trench coat. She upped the ante on her accessories game too, pairing the ensemble with the red Bottega Veneta Kelly bag and matching patent leather pumps.

To see all these looks and more of the fabulous fashion that stars are rocking on the regular, keep scrolling. From Tilda Swinton to Larsa Pippen , we’re rounding up the best dressed stars of 2022 ahead.