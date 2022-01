(Clarinda) — Page County’s Supervisors have voted to pause implementation of an OSHA COVID-19 policy pending action by the U.S. Supreme Court. Meeting in regular session Tuesday evening, the supervisors voted 2-1 to pause a policy that was put in place December 28th by the board. The policy conforms to a mandate from OSHA, which would require employees of the county to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to weekly testing and wear a mask. The Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case last Friday, while Iowa Division of Labor Commissioner Rod Roberts announced that the state would not be adopting or enforcing the mandate. Supervisor Jacob Holmes cast the lone dissenting vote to pausing the mandate, saying he would rather repeal it altogether.

PAGE COUNTY, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO